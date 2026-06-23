Bruno Fernandes: Galatasaray rule on bold Old Trafford raid



Manchester United’s resolve over Bruno Fernandes was always going to be tested this summer, given the magnificent season he had just delivered.

Reports suggested Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray had earmarked the Portuguese Magnifico as their top summer target, hoping the headline signing would demonstrate their ambition not only to conquer the Turkish league, but also to make an impact across Europe.

Record breaker

After a season in which Fernandes crowned his brilliance by breaking the Premier League assists record, registering 21 in a single campaign, it was inevitable that top sides would get ideas.

Yet while suitors such as Bayern Munich were wise enough to recognise it was mission impossible to prise the Premier League player of the season away from M16, Galatasaray remained bullish that they could get it done. The Turkish side reportedly approached the midfielder’s entourage to gauge whether he would consider a move.

Galatasaray make a decision over Bruno Fernandes’ Man United raid

Well, those exploratory talks have ultimately led them to one conclusion: the Old Trafford raid is off.

Fotomac report that a deal for Fernandes presents a far greater financial challenge than anticipated:

“The English club’s asking price of 50 million euros initially made budget planning very difficult for the Galatasaray management.

“In addition to the star footballer’s net salary demands, extra obligations such as signing bonuses and performance bonuses were also considered, bringing the total cost to an astronomical level.”

Ultimately, Galatasaray conceded it is simply not worth jeopardising their financial structure to force the deal through.

Man United should push ahead with a new deal

For INEOS, this is at least a welcome outcome. With the unwanted distraction now put to bed, United can move swiftly to offer Fernandes the new contract that has long been mooted, ending any hope of prising him away from Manchester.

Once the behind-the-scenes matters are resolved and the ink is dry, Fernandes can focus entirely on guiding United back to the summit.

Not long ago, he confessed his greatest wish was to win the Premier League with United. If he sustains the dangerous form he showed last season, that dream is well within reach.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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