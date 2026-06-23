Felix Nmecha: Man United face new rival for Borussia Dortmund star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Felix Nmecha has taken a sharp twist despite INEOS holding talks with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s camp, according to the latest report from Germany.

World Cup’s Breakout Star

Nmecha has enjoyed a superb start to the World Cup at the heart of a rampant Germany side, and has put Curaçao and Ivory Coast to the sword to book themselves a place in the knockout stages already.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was a candidate to take charge at Old Trafford before Michael Carrick was handed the job permanently, has deployed the 25-year-old as a box-to-box dynamo, where he is free to rampage up and down the pitch.

Possessing an imposing 6’3 frame, with a potent pairing of speed, strength and skill, Nmecha has been described as “exceptional” by his former coach, Nuri Sahin, who believes he can play in any role in midfield.

Against Curaçao, the Hamburg native ran riot, spending most of the match in the opposition half, scoring one and assisting another as Germany triumphed 7-1 over the smallest ever nation to compete at the World Cup.

The Ivory Coast, with Amad on the right wing, proved a much sterner test for Die Mannschaft, with only a last-minute winner by Denis Undav enough to give them the three points. Nmecha’s defensive acumen and outstanding physical condition were evident throughout a draining 90 minutes in Toronto.

These performances mirror the all-action displays he has produced at the Signal Iduna Park, racking up five goals and three assists across 42 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

Felix Nmecha Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 29 25 2 3 - - 2,190' UEFA Champions League 10 9 3 - - - 753' DFB-Pokal 3 2 - - - - 193' Total 42 36 5 3 - - 3,136'

Source: Transfermarkt.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

With the Red Devils focusing on a major revamp in midfield this summer, it is little surprise the Germany international has caught the eye at Old Trafford, with scouts dispatched to watch his progress in North America.

Sports Bild reveals United chiefs have made an enquiry to assess the viability of a deal, though they are not alone in the hunt. Liverpool and Manchester City, the club where Nmecha came through as an academy player before leaving to join Wolfsburg in 2021 and then Dortmund two years later, have also made similar approaches.

Furthermore, Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to both be keeping tabs, while on the continent, La Liga rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are “confirmed admirers” according to well-placed sources.

However, Sports Bild now reveals Bayern Munich have stormed into the race, with sporting director Max Eberl making contact directly with his camp. This presents a major obstacle for United to overcome, as when the Bavarian giant locks onto a German player, it usually ends with one conclusion: a new arrival at the Allianz Arena.

Nmecha’s status as an academy player within English football after his time at the Etihad is understood to be a major bonus for his Premier League suitors, though it is unclear at what price point Dortmund are willing to do business.

Final Thoughts

Initially, Die Schwarzgelben were said to be demanding a fee in excess of £100 million, perhaps emboldened by the figures floated around for players of similar ilk in England. However, a report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that offers in the region of £50m would bring Dortmund to the negotiating table.

Regardless, the number of top clubs expressing interest, and the entry of Bayern into the mix, means United will have to move quickly and decisively if they are to strike first for Nmecha. Any more standout performances at the World Cup will surely see his valuation rise again.

Feature image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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