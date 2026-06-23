Gleison Bremer: United target’s stance on Juventus exit revealed

Manchester United remain linked with several players in the transfer window right now, although they are yet to confirm any new arrivals. The English giants are expected to upgrade their midfield before the start of the new campaign in a bid to address Casemiro’s departure.

The Red Devils are keen to ensure that the Brazilian’s absence is not felt next season, and recent reports suggest that they have already agreed to sign his compatriot Ederson from Atalanta. While further additions to the midfield are expected before the end of the window, other positions also remain on the agenda for INEOS.

United have looked defensively vulnerable in recent seasons, although they have displayed signs of improvement under Michael Carrick. However, with Harry Maguire already on the wrong side of 30 and Matthijs de Ligt coming off an injury-ravaged season, the Red Devils could target a new defender this summer.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer as an option for the job.

United monitoring Bremer

Bremer is currently with the Brazil squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although he is yet to make an appearance at the tournament. The 29 year old is coming off a mixed campaign where he missed 18 games for club and country due to injuries.

Bremer ended the season with four goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Bremer Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 26 25 4 3 5 - 2,175' UEFA Champions League 4 4 - - - - 304' Italy Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 31 30 4 3 5 - 2,569'

With Juventus finishing sixth in the league last season and missing out on the Champions League, the 6’2” defender’s future has been subject to speculation this summer. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person stated that Bremer could be open to an exit from Turin in search of greener pastures.

However, a contrasting update has now emerged from Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio that will hardly please United fans.

Bremer not planning Juventus exit

Bremer is not looking to leave this summer and is even willing to extend his stay at the club, according to Di Marzio. The journalist wrote: “Despite rumours suggesting the Brazilian might leave Turin this summer transfer window of his own accord, the centre-back – according to information obtained by our editorial team – intends to remain with the Bianconeri and would like to extend his stay for a long time to come.”

Di Marzio goes on to insist that Juventus’ director of football strategy, Giorgio Chiellini, is the reason for Bremer’s decision. He continued: “One reason, in particular, is his long-standing admiration for Giorgio Chiellini.”

“The former Italian defender, now Juventus’ Director of Football Strategy, is an idol for Bremer, who would like to follow in his footsteps and end his career with Juventus. For his part, there has been – and still is – no indication that he wishes to leave. He is very happy at Juventus and wants to stay.”

The journalist added that the Brazilian is least pleased with the rumours circulating in the media of a possible departure from Turin, as he has no desire to leave. Di Marzio also confirms that the player has not received any offer to tempt him to change his stance.

He concludes: “In the transfer market, of course, anything can always happen, but as things stand there are no circumstances that would lead to his departure, nor are there any offers that are causing him to waver from his current stance.”

Final Thoughts

United are unlikely to be too disheartened by the recent developments, given that Bremer will turn 30 in March. Instead, the Red Devils should continue their pursuit of a younger replacement for Maguire such as Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong.

Feature image Omar Veiga via Getty Images

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