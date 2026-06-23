Man United pull under-21s from EFL Trophy for key reason

After finishing in third place in the Premier League last season, Manchester United are set for a bumper schedule in the new campaign, with Champions League football back on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick will be navigating a busy fixture list, with United also expected to improve on their disastrous cup campaigns last term, which resulted in the lowest number of games played in a century for the club.

Given the additional games, spaces in the squad will be up for grabs, and United’s academy will be hoping for a breakthrough or two as the season wears on.

Under-21 pull-outs

With that in mind, United chiefs have made the executive decision to pull the under-21s out of the EFL Trophy and National League Cup for the upcoming campaign. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the decision has been made to reduce the bloated schedule at youth level and offer the youngsters a clearer pathway to being involved in the first team.

The EFL Trophy gave United’s youth players the chance to play against some professional outfits last season, with them beating Notts County but suffering defeats to Barnsley and Lincoln City, which saw them eliminated at the group stage.

Getting the balance between game time at youth level and individual development in and around the first team squad is something INEOS are looking at closely, and pulling out of the two competitions will allow closer attention to be paid to potential stars.

United are expecting their PDP group to be slightly smaller this season and will hope they can turn one or two of the talented youth squads into first team members who can help Carrick’s side in the new season and save them a pound note in the upcoming transfer markets.

Plenty to play for

With multiple competitions open for registration, there will still be opportunities for United’s youngsters to compete for a trophy or two in knockout formats.

The under-21s will continue to compete in the Premier League International Cup, and the under-19s will enter the coveted UEFA Youth League after the first team secured their ticket back to Europe’s top table.

United have also said they remain in support of all the competitions at youth level and will review their programme ahead of the 2027/28 season to decide whether to re-enter.

With pre-season just around the corner and plenty of first team stars currently away at the World Cup, supporters will get the chance to cast their eye on some of the up-and-coming talent in United’s ranks over the coming weeks.

United’s warm-up fixtures for the season are based across Europe this summer rather than the taxing tours further afield that the club have opted for in recent years.

The first pre-season game takes place against Wrexham in Helsinki on 18 July as Carrick gets ready for his first full season in charge.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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