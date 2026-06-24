James Bailey signs for Stockport County after Man United exit



Stockport County have confirmed the signing of James Bailey after he permanently parted ways with Manchester United.

Bailey exit

Earlier this month, United confirmed that Bailey had been released, alongside fellow academy starlets Sonny Aljofree and Malachi Sharpe.

Bailey joined United in 2021 from Burnley and went on to make his Under-18s debut at just 15.

That he made his Under-21s bow only four years later speaks volumes about his rapid development and the high regard in which he was held.

In 2025/26, Bailey made 13 appearances in the U18s Premier League. The teenager contributed one goal, which he netted in September against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bailey’s next career step has now been confirmed, and it will be with Stockport.

Next adventure

Stockport have announced that Bailey has put pen to paper on a two-year contract after impressing in their academy.

Academy director Mike Jeffries said in a statement, “James has worked incredibly hard throughout his time in the Academy since joining from Manchester United and fully deserves this opportunity. He has shown a fantastic attitude, a strong commitment to his development, and a willingness to learn every day.”

“Signing a first professional contract is an important milestone, but it’s also the beginning of the next stage of his journey.”

“We’re pleased with the progress he has made and believe he has the qualities, both on and off the pitch, to continue developing within the football club.”

“Everyone in the Academy is proud of James and the dedication he has shown to reach this point. We look forward to supporting him as he takes the next steps in his career and continues to push for further opportunities.”

Head of emerging talent, Vinil Joseph, remarked, “James is a player we have tracked for a considerable period of time. He is a tenacious midfielder who combines a strong competitive edge with excellent technical quality, highlighted by a fantastic left foot.”

“We believe he possesses attributes required to thrive in a senior environment and continue his development at the club. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to working with him over the coming years.”

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