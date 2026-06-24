Lewis Hall: Why Chelsea target prefers to join Man United

Manchester United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League has put them in a strong position in the transfer market.

Tottenham Hotspur are making a desperate attempt to sign Mateus Fernandes, but it is believed that the West Ham midfielder prefers a move to Old Trafford, partly because of Champions League football.

United find themselves in a similarly favourable position in their pursuit of a wide man.

Lewis Hall willing to join Champions League club Manchester United

According to The Sun, Manchester United are open-minded about whether to sign a left winger or a left-back, with the club’s hierarchy keen to add spark on the left flank.

Luke Shaw started every game in the Premier League last season, but given his age and previous injury record, it would be too big a risk not to bring in solid competition in a season with European football.

It is understood that Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall would be open to joining United as he wants to play for a Champions League club. The Magpies only finished 12th in the league table last term.

Furthermore, Hall is thought to be unhappy with how Eddie Howe managed him in Newcastle’s run-in. “Hall believes that cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad,” the report adds.

The 21-year-old speedster enjoyed a promising campaign, but Howe picked up Dan Burn ahead of him in some crucial fixtures. Interestingly, Tuchel also ended up including Burn in England’s World Cup squad.

However, it is going to be very difficult to convince Newcastle to sanction Hall’s departure. The former Chelsea sensation is under contract at St James’ Park for another three years and “Newcastle would be loath to sell him to United.”

Chelsea are also thought to be keen on signing Hall, having recently sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. However, they cannot offer the youngster an opportunity to play in Europe’s premier competition.

West Ham winger also in Manchester United’s thinking

As for the attack, Patrick Dorgu, who was signed to play as a wing-back under Ruben Amorim, has looked more comfortable as an orthodox left winger, scoring three goals in three starts under Michael Carrick from that role.

Before making a move for another left winger, United would like to offload Marcus Rashford, who will return from his loan spell at Barcelona.

The report states that United are eyeing West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, who has shone in the World Cup for the Netherlands.

Summerville would “not necessarily command a starting spot” at Old Trafford as Matheus Cunha has flourished from the left since January.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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