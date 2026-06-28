Mason Mount: Amorim approves Milan’s move for United star

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is now spearheading AC Milan’s rebuild, with the Rossoneri keen to make a statement of intent in the transfer market.

Milan have already handed Amorim a high-profile striker in Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos, having agreed a club-record deal to secure the Portuguese’s services.

Milan have also been linked with Manuel Ugarte, but his serious injury in the World Cup may have an impact on his future. Accordingly, the Serie A giants are now eyeing another United player.

AC Milan willing to sign Mason Mount

According to Milanpress.it, Manchester United attacking midfielder Mason Mount has been offered to AC Milan.

It is understood Ruben Amorim has immediately given the green light to begin possible negotiations with United for Mount.

An exchange of information is already underway, with the England international valued at around £21.5m. There is a belief the fee can be negotiated lower.

It is claimed Mount does not feel part of Michael Carrick’s project, having struggled to replace Bruno Fernandes as the Red Devils’ creator in chief.

At San Siro, the 27-year-old could be played alongside Christian Pulisic behind marquee signing Goncalo Ramos to create a new-look attacking unit.

Manchester United should offload Amorim’s “perfect” player

The ex-United head coach said that Mount was “perfect” for his system during the early days of his reign at Old Trafford. “Mason Mount. I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad, and this is the most important thing for me,” he said in an interview.

However, Amorim failed to effectively implement his ideas and the Englishman continued to struggle for fitness and a stable role under the Portuguese tactician.

United should certainly consider the possibility of cashing in on the former Chelsea playmaker, with the club keen to revamp their midfield.

Mount is not going to provide genuine competition to Fernandes and he lacks defensive acumen and physicality to partner Kobbie Mainoo in a double pivot. He is also one of the highest paid players at United. As such, Amorim could end up doing a huge favour for his former employers.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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