Brian Brobbey: Sunderland’s asking price for United target revealed



Manchester United are seriously considering strengthening up top as they prepare to grapple with matches in four different competitions.

With only the Premier League to focus on, the Red Devils got away with signing only Benjamin Sesko last summer, while leaving Joshua Zirkzee as his backup.

The Dutchman, who is a popular figure in the dressing room, is keen to stay at Old Trafford but his lack of goals means INEOS are better off without him.

The Slovenian needs help if he is to avoid going down the road that Rasmus Hojlund did during his time at the club.

United need to sign another striker to ease the pressure on Sesko

Michael Carrick understands this, and the co-owners have been instructed to sign an experienced backup, with the likes of Ivan Toney and Danny Welbeck among the names being monitored.

A more ambitious signing could also be pursued, with the 20-time English league champions linked with a move for Brian Brobbey of Sunderland.

United have been admirers of the Dutchman since the time of Erik ten Hag, and now that he is Premier League proven, he is an even more attractive proposition.

Last season, the 24-year-old scored eight times, but the most impressive part of his game was his immense strength and ability to hold up play under pressure.

Brian Brobbey has impressed United scouts

United could do with someone of his ilk, but his performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup has seen his stock rise even further.

Clubs all across Europe and in England are vying for the former Ajax ace, with Sunderland hoping to earn as much as £47 million from his sale, as per Fussballdaten.

“Brian Brobbey’s enormous physical qualities and his ability to play with his back to goal have attracted attention in Europe’s most prestigious scouting networks.

“VfB Stuttgart is among the clubs closely monitoring the striker’s situation, aiming to inject more dynamism into their attack. At the same time, Spanish giants Atlético Madrid and Italian Serie A powerhouse Juventus are also analyzing how his raw physical quality could be integrated into their respective tactical structures.

Sunderland’s demands revealed

“Within England, the stage is set for a major bidding war between several clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have updated their scouting reports to assess the potential addition of the Dutch international to their squads.

“While Transfermarkt’s algorithms value the 24-year-old striker at €30 million, rumours from within the market suggest that Sunderland’s board would only open negotiations for an astronomical sum. If Premier League powerhouses or top continental clubs want to break the Wearside club’s resistance, they would likely have to put a net transfer package of at least €50-55 million on the table.”

Whether INEOS can splurge such an amount on a striker will depend on their midfield recruitment plans. Currently, Manuel Ugarte’s injury and the deadlock over a deal for Mateus Fernandes are complicating matters.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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