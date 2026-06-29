Hayden Hackney: United target’s fate sealed as PL rivals agree deal

Manchester United’s attempts to rebuild their midfield have been hampered by their Premier League rivals.

In May, The Daily Mail claimed that United are prepared to spend around £150 million to sign three central midfielders this summer. The club had earmarked around £80m for a marquee signing, £40m for a Manuel Ugarte replacement, and £20m for a third midfielder.

Ederson appears to be the secondary midfield signing. Meanwhile, Elliot Anderson was viewed as United’s dream target, but Manchester City have now secured his services after agreeing to pay a British transfer record fee to Nottingham Forest.

Mateus Fernandes has emerged as an alternative, but Tottenham Hotspur are showing willingness to outbid the Red Devils for the West Ham United gem.

Michael Carrick is a huge fan of Hayden Hackney

Manchester United also had Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney on their list of midfield targets.

The technically gifted 24-year-old Englishman has been crowned the EFL Championship Player of the Season after contributing 13 goals and assists from midfield.

Hackney was also a focal point of Michael Carrick’s side during his managerial stint at Middlesbrough.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Carrick is “a long-standing admirer of the midfielder, having worked with him during his time as Boro boss, and is understood to be encouraging his bosses to make a move of their own once a couple of other summer priorities have been resolved.”

However, United bosses continue to chase Mateus Fernandes, as they are still confident of beating Tottenham to his signature. Amid this, they may have paved the way for another Premier League rival to make a move for Hackney without genuine competition.

Hayden Hackney heading to Everton

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Everton have agreed a fee of £25 million with Middlesbrough for Hayden Hackney.

Middlesbrough turned down several offers for their captain but negotiations between the two clubs are now reaching a conclusion, according to The Telegraph. “A deal could be fully agreed later this week,” the report adds.

Middlesbrough found themselves cornered, given Hackney has entered the final year of his contract.

Given Hackney’s history with Carrick and his price tag, he appeared to be an ideal option to be the Red Devils’ third midfield signing.

However, unless Ineos are planning to hijack Everton’s move, they would have to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield options.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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