Roy Keane holds nothing back as he shares frank verdict of Casemiro’s Japan display



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has shared his frank assessment of Casemiro’s performance for Brazil against Japan.

Mixed game

Japan were the much better side in the first half and rightfully took the lead through Kaishu Sano, who latched onto Danilo’s loose pass to drive past Casemiro and fire the ball into the bottom corner, well past the reach of a helpless Alisson.

Brazil struggled to break Japan but looked a different side in the second half after Carlo Ancelotti introduced Endrick into the proceedings.

Casemiro completed a swift transformation from villain to hero when he rose highest to meet Gabriel’s cross from the back post and powered a header home 10 minutes after the interval.

Moments after drawing level, Brazil pushed desperately for a second. Vinicius Junior received the ball just inside the Japan half, beat his first man with a nutmeg, drove forward into the area, skipped past another defender and fired for the far post, but Zion Suzuki got a crucial touch to divert it onto the woodwork.

Brazil continued to pile on the pressure and their persistence paid off in stoppage time. After Ao Tanaka lost possession, Bruno Guimarães played the ball through to Gabriel Martinelli, who finished clinically in off the post to claim the win.

Casemiro earned the FIFA Man of the Match award, but Keane saw the good and the bad in his display.

🌎🇧🇷 OFFICIAL: Casemiro, FIFA Man of the Match for Brazil vs Japan. pic.twitter.com/ctEfrcnKtJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2026

Keane’s verdict

Speaking on ITV at half-time, Keane was asked about Brazil’s vulnerable midfield. He said, “A huge worry throughout the competition and it’s cost them.”

“They made a mistake earlier in the game with the midfielders getting out of the position and Casemiro’s already on a yellow card and this certainly affects his decision making in terms of closing the goalscorer down.”

He added, “They give the ball away cheaply but there’s still a long way to go. This is the bit that’s frustrating for me, you see Casemiro, his first movement is to come out.”

“He’s got to be backtracking, protecting the goal, he’s got to be slowing the player down. He’s an experienced player but it’s no good having all that experience if he’s not going to use it.”

“Credit to the attacking midfielder, very, very good, but Casemiro almost guided him to go past him. He had to stay goal-side. Just keep backtracking, slow him down and get numbers around you. Well deserved, a very good strike. But from Brazil’s midfield point of view, nowhere near good enough. I’d be surprised if he comes out for the second-half.”

To everyone’s surprise, Ancelotti kept Casemiro on and the five-time Champions League winner somewhat redeemed himself in Keane’s eyes.

“Obviously, it’s been a great response from half-time, he made one change to get more crosses in, they’re getting bodies attacking it.”

“We’ve been critical of Casemiro defensively, but we do know he’s a goal threat, always in the box. The delivery, and not just that, Casemiro… He sees it all the way, but his timing, my goodness, his timing is fantastic.”

“Then again, we shouldn’t be surprised because he’s scored so many brilliant goals for United, he is an aerial threat. He’s like a striker in there, his instinct in the box is like a top striker.”

Casemiro and his fellow countrymen will play either Norway or the Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.

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