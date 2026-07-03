Crysencio Summerville: Man United’s move for electric winger threatened by rivals



Signing a left winger is something Manchester United are considering.

Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho were never replaced, and if Marcus Rashford leaves, the Red Devils will not have a natural left winger in their ranks.

Surely, that realisation is probably why the Red Devils have opted to pursue a left winger.

As for who they are pursuing, it is being widely reported that the 20-time English champions have set their eyes on Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville the target

Indeed, the electric left winger is too good to go down with West Ham United; that much was clear from his nail-biting performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Moreover, his directness, pace and ability to come out on top in one-on-one situations are exactly what United need on the left wing, mirroring what Amad and Bryan Mbeumo offer on the right.

There have been suggestions that the Hammers want at least £50 million for the Dutch international, with INEOS already establishing contact over a deal.

However, while United are not yet certain to pursue a deal, with suggestions that the Marcus Rashford situation, whether he stays or goes, needs clarifying first, a revelation from The Guardian could force them to act.

Fulham keen on Summerville

As per The Guardian, “Fulham have joined the race to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.”

Worryingly, the report argues United’s move for the winger is not guaranteed, stating, “It remains to be seen whether the Netherlands international earns a move to one of the top flight’s leading sides.”

They then explain, “Sources have suggested a more realistic outcome could be that the firmest interest in the 24-year-old comes from an ambitious team from outside the elite.”

Such claims, suggesting Fulham are more likely to sign Summerville than United, are worrying.

INEOS must act

Therefore, United had better act on their interest in the winger and firm up the offer if they really want Summerville.

Ultimately, Fulham or United, it is an easy decision for an ambitious winger like Summerville.

After all, the 24-year-old has the talent people tune in to Champions League football to watch. He could be United’s own Lamine Yamal or Michael Olise on European nights, lighting up the biggest stage just as he has done at the World Cup.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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