Jules Kounde: Man United respond to chance to sign Barcelona star



Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign long-term defensive target Jules Kounde.

The Spanish champions seem keen to move on the Frenchman, despite the key role he plays in their defence. He has been one of the first names on Hansi Flick’s team sheet.

Barca want to move on from Jules Kounde

However, winds of change are blowing at Barcelona. There is a feeling that it is time to try someone else at right-back, and so Kounde is being offered around.

As per Teamtalk, “Barcelona have begun testing the market for Jules Kounde… that intermediaries have contacted virtually every major club in Europe to gauge interest in the France international.”

Of which, “Manchester United have also been contacted, although sources indicate Michael Carrick’s side remain focused on strengthening at left-back rather than pursuing another option on the opposite flank.”

Interestingly, despite a €1 billion release clause, “Barcelona are believed to be seeking in excess of € 50 million (£43m / $57m) for Kounde.”

Kounde’s versatility, as he can play centre-back and right-back, should have been a major appeal to INEOS in considering signing him.

Why Man United really said no

However, Noussair Mazraoui can play right-back, centre-back, and left-back, while Diogo Dalot is capable of playing either right-back or left-back.

It surely does not make sense to let one of them go for Kounde. At the very least, such a move is not necessary.

Had the 27-year-old Barca defender been able to play left-back, United would certainly have jumped at the chance to sign him.

The Red Devils are thought to be open to signing a left-back to share the workload with Luke Shaw.

Shaw did well last season, avoiding the injuries that have often disrupted his campaigns, and ended up starting every one of United’s league games.

Next season, though, it will be too much to ask Shaw to start every game, especially with Champions League football back on the agenda.

A back-up needs to be signed, particularly with suggestions that Patrick Dorgu is now seen as a winger and Harry Amass wants to go out on loan. Lewis Hall is linked as a top left-back target, but so far no progress has been made over his pursuit.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

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