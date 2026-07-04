Home » Crysencio Summerville: Massive discount now available for Man United’s winger target

Crysencio Summerville: Massive discount now available for Man United’s winger target

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Pic of Crysencio Summerville


Manchester United have more reasons to consider bringing Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford.

If Marcus Rashford leaves this summer, he would leave this United team without a natural left winger. That is surely not a position INEOS wants Michael Carrick‘s team to find itself in; it would hardly make for great squad building.

So, to avoid finding themselves in that tricky situation, a move for a left winger is likely.

Several exciting wingers have been linked, but all hints now suggest Summerville is the player United are following closely.

The West Ham United winger, who Ronald Koeman raves about for his “exceptional” work ethic, is widely expected to leave the London Stadium. He is simply too good to be playing Championship football next season, and his electric World Cup performance for the Netherlands, which yielded four goal involvements, proved as much.

United have now held initial talks over his transfer, though genuine progress remains elusive.

Apparently, the winger’s pursuit is tied to Rashford’s future. Should Rashford leave, INEOS will look to push ahead with a Summerville deal.

How much is Crysencio Summerville going for?

It has been suggested that a club-to-club agreement would require £50 million to happen, but the winger is available for considerably less.

As per TeamTalk, “West Ham United’s relegation has altered a clause in Crysencio Summerville’s contract that has significantly reduced the fee required to sign the Netherlands international.”

That, “Had West Ham remained in the Premier League, then interested clubs would have needed to pay around £70 million to secure his signature.”

“However, following relegation, that figure has dropped to £40 million.”

Time to act

£40 million for Summerville will surely turn heads. INEOS will need to act on this deal, or risk losing out to rivals.

Fulham are desperate to replace talisman Harry Wilson and are expected to press hard for Summerville, so moving swiftly might be the only way for INEOS to get this deal done.

A tricky winger with the ability to beat opponents one-on-one and create goalscoring chances, Summerville could replicate on the left what Amad and Bryan Mbeumo already offer on the right.

United’s attack could prove frighteningly dangerous.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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