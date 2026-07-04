This huge Marcus Rashford transfer decision could make or break United’s new season – opinion

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Manchester United have a bit of a dilemma on their hands with Marcus Rashford this summer transfer window.

Getting the recruitment right was already hard enough without the issue of what to do with the talented Englishman.

Currently with his country at the World Cup, Rashford was pushed out of the club last summer with Barcelona snapping him up on a loan deal.

The Spanish giants opted against recruiting him permanently and it’s meant the winger may have to report to the training ground with pre-season beginning soon.

The Red Devils would’ve hoped to have resolved his future before that could happen but the clock is ticking, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur only clubs reportedly interested.

The money problem

However, the issue with Rashford has always been his wages, both for Manchester United and those keen on him.

It’s no secret Michael Carrick likely needs to bolster his left-wing but the academy product represents an expensive option for that position.

United’s qualification to the Champions League has only seen a rise in his wages, making him even more difficult to offload but also to hang on to.

Logic would say if you keep him, you have to start him as he’s on too high of a wage to justify being on the bench.

However, if Carrick is forced into keeping him, Rashford’s greatest impact is likely to be from the bench, particularly if Matheus Cunha is the preferred left-winger, with Bruno Fernandes as the 10, and one of Bryan Mbeumo or Amad on the right-wing.

The Brazilian has had a great first season at Old Trafford and is only growing in confidence and ability – it would feel unfair to drop him at this stage and putting him on the right wing or as a striker brings in other squad problems to deal with.

To bench or to start?

The truth is, Rashford’s a dream option off the bench for a manager as he can play on the left-wing, striker, and even on the right.

His abilities have changed since making his debut, no longer the speedster looking to get in behind nor a poacher.

Rashford’s more of a creator and goal scorer of great goals rather than a great goal scorer.

Tiring defenders seeing him come on is sure to make their legs even more limp and he can help unlock stubborn defences – essentially he solves problems that the starting XI might not be able to on occasion.

There’s a reason why Thomas Tuchel has been using him that way so far in the World Cup too.

Even Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Barcelona’s Hansi Flick used him in similar ways.

More games, more problems

However from a squad and financial position, it’s hard to justify using Rashford in this way because his wages suggest he should be a starter.

The Mancunian seems to be struggling from the typical thing that happens when a young kid breaks onto the scene and subsequently plays every minute into their prime.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like he’s declining but it does seem as though he’s a little tired or burnt out and could do with a summer off or having his minutes limited so he’s able to make the most impact when called upon.

Manchester United will want to go as far as possible into all four competitions they’re involved in next season and so a large squad is needed.

In an ideal world, Rashford would take a huge pay cut and be happy with sitting on the bench but the reality is far from the ideal.

The market rules

So what should United do? The truth is, this matter might be out of their hands. The market will dictate whether they’re able to offload him and bring in another left-winger or if the club will be stuck with him.

Cover is needed on the left-wing for Cunha and striker for Benjamin Sesko and Rashford does cover both, potentially meaning he’ll get plenty of minutes that way.

Being a game breaker is an invaluable asset but by business means, it’s an expensive game breaker that is hard to justify and upsets the wage structure for the rest of the team.

Carrick is great at profiling and maximising the talent he has so there’s no doubt he’d be able to get performances out of Rashford but once again, the club have cornered themselves with some of their previous decisions around his career.

What’s best for all?

The 27 year old leaving is probably best for all parties but should he stay, he’ll have to be one hell of a clutch player to justify it all.

Fans will likely re-embrace him again and should Bruno leave in the future and Cunha move inside in his more natural 10 position, Rashford might still have a future in the left wing spot.

How United resolve this issue will dictate whether they’ve learnt from their past and are in safe hands when it comes to the leadership team. Time will tell.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images