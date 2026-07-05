Marcus Rashford relegated to the bench for England’s clash vs. Mexico



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has lost his starting spot ahead of England’s meeting with Mexico later this evening.

Confident Rashford

England are set to face Mexico in a must-win Round of 32 clash at Estadio Azteca on Sunday evening.

Considerable attention has been given to the prospect of Mexico benefiting from the high-altitude setting, where the rarefied air may pose a respiratory challenge for the English players.

The Mexico squad may already be well adjusted to such conditions and it has been stated that this already gives the hosts an advantage.

However, speaking to the media last week, Rashford played down suggestions that he and his teammates could struggle.

The Carrington academy graduate insisted that they are treating the game like any other and are not too fussed about anything else.

Rashford started England’s last two games against DR Congo and Panama. In both, Thomas Tuchel opted for the 28-year-old ahead of new Barcelona boy Anthony Gordon.

However, David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Rashford will start on the bench against Mexico.

Selection call

Ornstein writes, “After being named as Thomas Tuchel’s preferred option on the left wing over Marcus Rashford, for their opening two group-stage games, Gordon was an unused substitute against Panama before coming off the bench in the round of 32.”

“Gordon is now set to start Sunday’s match at the Estadio Azteca, however, having provided both assists for Harry Kane in a second-half comeback against DR Congo in the previous round.”

“Quansah started at right-back in place of Reece James against Panama before coming off injured. He was replaced by Djed Spence last time out, with Declan Rice also deputising there in the closing stages.”

In the two games where Rashford was named on the bench, against Croatia and Ghana, he still made a significant impact. He scored against Croatia to seal victory for the Three Lions and was also influential in the goalless stalemate with Ghana, even though his efforts couldn’t break the deadlock.

He will be hoping for similar fortunes vs. Mexico.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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