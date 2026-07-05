Rayan: Man United interest sparks clear Bournemouth response

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new attacker this summer as INEOS look to build on last year’s success. In a bid to add more goals to a misfiring forward line, Old Trafford chiefs targeted a triple threat up front, agreeing big-money deals for Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

The result? United went from the 15th worst goal-scorers in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign to third best last season, recording only two fewer than title-winners Arsenal. But the Red Devils are not content to rest on their laurels, with plans in place to sign another winger and a more reliable centre-forward than Joshua Zirkzee.

Long-Term Target

One player who has been on the radar at M16 is Bournemouth winger, Rayan. The 19-year-old Brazil international, currently on duty at the World Cup, was a target for United in the January transfer window.

Having established himself as one of the most exciting talents in South American football for Vasco da Gama, he scored 20 goals in all competitions the previous season. He even propelled his country to triumph in the South American U-20 Championship in February 2025.

Standing 6’1 while possessing an “explosive” pairing of speed and strength, the youngster has been described as the “great revelation” of Brazilian football. There have been comparisons to his compatriot L’Imperatore, legendary striker Adriano.

United were joined in their admiration of Rayan by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Real Madrid. However, it was Bournemouth who showed the strongest intent to secure a deal, having lost Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in the same window.

But interest from Old Trafford has not wavered in this time; if anything, the manner in which the Rio de Janeiro native has taken to life in England has strengthened United’s resolve to make him a Red Devil.

Strong Start to Life on the South Coast

ESPN reveals Bournemouth agreed a deal worth £24.7 million with £5.6m in potential add-ons to bring Rayan to the south coast. He took Semenyo’s No.37 shirt, and wasted little time in filling the Ghanaian’s boots.

Rayan enjoyed a superb start at the Vitality Stadium, grabbing an assist on his debut versus Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-0 win. He followed this up with back-to-back goals in his next two games against Aston Villa and Everton.

The pace and power which made him stand out in Brazil has translated perfectly to the Premier League, putting a number of top clubs on red alert for a teenager who finished with five goals and two assists in 1,120 minutes of his debut campaign.

Spanish outlet AS reveals United have held internal talks over reigniting their pursuit of the Brazilian. But the report also claims Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain – last season’s Champions League finalists – have also taken similar steps to gauge the viability of a move.

While Rayan is predominantly a right-winger, he has played on the left in Brazil, as well as up front. His stature and ruthlessness in front of goal lend themselves to the idea that he may be best deployed more centrally. This versatility would explain United’s continued interest, despite a left-sided attacker being the priority.

However, Bournemouth are adamant their new prized asset is not for sale this summer. His contract – valid until 2031 – contains a release clause worth £86 million, but only becomes active from next year.

If United want to force the Cherries into entertaining an exit on an earlier schedule, it will likely require a record-breaking fee at Old Trafford. Interestingly, there is also strong interest in his teammate, Alex Scott, though Bournemouth are also adamant the 22-year-old midfielder will not be leaving the south coast this summer as well.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social