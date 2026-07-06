Felix Nmecha: United preparing opening assault



Manchester United appear to have moved on from their recent disappointment at missing out on three of their top targets with INEOS ramping up their search for Casemiro’s ideal replacement.

So far, it has been a tale of sorrow for the Red Devils, as the club have been priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Alex Scott of Bournemouth was identified as their next best bet, but even that pursuit could prove futile.

This is why the 20-time English league champions are now looking beyond the Premier League, with Aurelien Tchouameni emerging as their dream target.

Felix Nmecha on United’s radar

However, much will depend on Jose Mourinho’s final decision regarding the Frenchman, which is why United are keeping alternative options ready.

One of these alternatives is Felix Nmecha, whom Jason Wilcox knows well from their time at Manchester City. He is Premier League-proven, which will please INEOS.

His form for Germany and Borussia Dortmund makes him a standout candidate to replace Casemiro, with the German star’s physicality, defensive awareness, and technical ability on the ball sure to impress United head coach Michael Carrick.

Dortmund are a selling club and have a great relationship with United, and INEOS will hope that will be enough, especially with Chelsea also sniffing around.

United preparing opening offer

Journalist Ekrem Konur has revealed that United are preparing an opening offer in the region of £51 million for Felix Nmecha.

“UNITED PLOTTING €60M MIDFIELD BID! The Red Devils are ready to launch a massive €60M official offer for Borussia Dortmund’s 25-year-old star! Chelsea are also monitoring, but United lead the race,” Konur revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

It is unlikely that the bid will be accepted, as there were previous reports that the Bundesliga giants could hold out for as much as £86 million. United will hope to meet somewhere in the middle.

The 25-year-old will have unfinished business should he agree to return to Manchester and might use this opportunity to show City what a mistake they made by letting him go.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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