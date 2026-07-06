Tyler Adams: United learn Bournemouth’s asking price



Manchester United need midfield reinforcements urgently after INEOS failed to land three of their top targets so far.

The Red Devils have so far been priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and, most recently, Mateus Fernandes.

Alex Scott is reportedly next on the agenda, but Bournemouth have sent a clear message to INEOS regarding their midfield talisman.

With the Englishman’s rising price another potential concern, United could switch their attention to Scott’s club teammate instead.

United could switch their attention to Tyler Adams

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that United’s analysts are admirers of Tyler Adams, with the American considered better than Manchester City superstar Rodri in certain aspects.

The BBC have reported that the Cherries are open to letting the 27-year-old leave, contingent upon receiving bids in the region of £40-50 million.

“Adams is one of those players who rarely grabs attention but is a key member of whichever team he plays for. Adams did miss games last season with knee and hamstring problems and, prior to the 2024-25 campaign he needed back surgery.

“However, he was an integral part of Andoni Iraola’s side last term and has featured for every minute of USA’s World Cup campaign, other than the defeat to Turkey, which was a dead rubber.

Tyler Adams price tag revealed

“Like Scott, his Bournemouth contract runs to 2028. Unlike Scott, Bournemouth might be willing to sell Adams for £40-50m.”

Tyler Adams has starred for the USA at the World Cup and his off-the-ball work-rate and his defensive intelligence are standout qualities, which Andoni Iraola used to great effect for Bournemouth.

With his current deal set to expire in 2028, INEOS might be hoping to agree a deal for a lower fee. Sander Berge is another low-cost option that United could explore in case their top targets slip by, while Andrey Santos is the latest name to be linked with a move.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Johan Manzambi are some of the options beyond the Premier League that United are exploring with Michael Carrick desperate for new arrivals.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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