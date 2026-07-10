Carlos Baleba keen to leave Brighton for Galatasaray



Manchester United are back to square one in their plans to revamp the midfield after the latest developments.

The Red Devils had wrapped up a deal for Ederson pretty early on in the summer window while they concluded a deal for Andrey Santos in record time after missing out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes.

Which meant Michael Carrick only needed one more to complete the planned revamp. But now, the deal for Ederson has broken down after the Atalanta ace failed his medical.

This means United once again need two more signings and INEOS could return to a familiar name as they look for Premier League-proven options.

Carlos Baleba, a long-term target for United

The only reason Carlos Baleba is not a United player is because of Brighton & Hove Albion’s exorbitant price tag.

There were murmurs that his price could fall this season, given the Cameroonian’s struggles in the last campaign.

This also alerted Galatasaray to his availability, with Fanatik claiming that the Turkish side are preparing a £43 million offer for the 22-year-old.

Interestingly, Carlos Baleba is keen to depart the Amex Stadium for Turkiye, provided both teams can come to an agreement.

Carlos Baleba keen to join Galatasaray

“Galatasaray, accelerating its efforts to sign a midfielder, has opened its purse strings wide for Brighton’s 22-year-old Cameroonian defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba.

“The English team sees Baleba as the future of their squad. Therefore, the transfer fee being discussed is reportedly between 40 and 50 million Euros. Despite the high cost, the Galatasaray management is continuing negotiations with Brighton to find a mutually beneficial deal.

“The most significant advantage in the transfer is the player’s strong interest in joining Galatasaray. It has been learned that Baleba is ready to come to Istanbul if the clubs reach an agreement.”

Pressure on United to join the chase

Whether this is a pressure tactic to force United to enter a bidding war remains unclear. One thing is for certain, the Seagulls will not sell Carlos Baleba for £43 million.

Whether INEOS come up with an improved offer remains to be see. Last summer United valued the Brighton ace at £75 million, and it is likely a lower offer will be tabled this time around if push comes to shove.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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