United’s role in Mason Greenwood’s proposed Fenerbahce move

Manchester United look set to earn a significant windfall from the sale of former academy graduate Mason Greenwood this summer. The English striker is coming off a spectacular 2025/26 campaign with Marseille, but is expected to leave in search of a new adventure this month.

Greenwood registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season and has subsequently attracted interest from several clubs.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 32 29 16 7 4 - 2,471' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 45 42 26 11 6 - 3,577'

United are also keeping a close watch on the 24 year old’s situation as they have a financial motive from his proposed sale. Greenwood was once considered the next big thing out of the Red Devils’ academy before off-field issues sent his career off course.

The Premier League giants initially sent him out on loan to Getafe before offloading him permanently to Marseille in the summer of 2024. United, however, inserted a sell-on clause, believed to be in the region of 40-50%, which is now proving to be a masterstroke.

Greenwood’s sale will aid in United’s summer plans

United are preparing to invest heavily in their squad this summer, with midfield reinforcements an absolute priority before the start of the new season. The English giants are looking to sign a replacement for Casemiro, and recent reports suggest that they have identified Atalanta’s Ederson for the job.

However, INEOS are expected to sign more than one midfielder this summer, particularly after Manuel Ugarte suffered an ACL rupture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the Red Devils have also signed Chelsea’s Andrey Santos to bolster the middle of the park.

Further reinforcements are expected as United prepare for an intense 2026/27 campaign, during which they will compete in the Champions League. The Premier League giants are expected to turn to player sales to raise funds for the summer, which is why Greenwood’s future is of special interest.

Recent reports suggest that the Englishman is close to a move to Fenerbahce and that the Red Devils could earn as much as £8.5 million from his sale. An update on the situation has now emerged.

United complete paperwork for Greenwood’s sale

According to journalist Erdem Akbaş, United have already completed the paperwork for Greenwood’s proposed move to Fenerbahce this summer. Taking to X, the A Spor journalist wrote: “In the five-part transfer deal involving Marseille, Manchester United, Getafe, Fenerbahçe and Mason Greenwood, only Marseille’s signature is still missing!”

“As soon as that signature is secured, MASON GREENWOOD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON FENERBAHÇE’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE.”

Sport Witness adds that the Turkish club have set a July 17 deadline to complete the deal. They suggest that United could earn €16-20 million from the deal depending on the final transfer fee.

Final Thoughts

Greenwood’s transfer can be considered one of the rare successful sales in United’s recent history. INEOS will hope that they can repeat the trick with a few other first-team players this summer.

🔵🟡 Marsilya, Manchester United, Getafe, Fenerbahçe, Mason Greenwood’u kapsayan 5 ayaklı transfer operasyonunda sadece Marsilya’nın ıslak imzası eksik! O imza geldiği an FENERBAHÇE RESMİ SİTESİNDEN MASON GREENWOOD AÇIKLANACAK. @aspor https://t.co/Rgh1BQY86J — Erdem Akbaş (@erdemakbs) July 10, 2026

Feature image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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