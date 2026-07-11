Alejandro Garnacho: Chelsea decision will delight Man United

Manchester United are set for a major boost following Chelsea’s ruthless decision regarding the future of Alejandro Garnacho, according to a new report.

Bomb Squad 1.0

Garnacho, 22, joined Chelsea last summer after an explosive fallout with then-head coach Ruben Amorim, with the Blues agreeing to pay £40 million for the Argentina international. The pair clashed over the Portuguese tactician’s decision to start Mason Mount ahead of him for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, a match which ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat for the Red Devils.

In a post-match interview at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Garnacho claimed he would be reassessing his future at Old Trafford after being dropped. This led Amorim to tell him he was free to leave in front of the entire squad in a meeting after flying back to Manchester.

Alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, Garnacho was placed in the infamous ‘bomb squad’, made to train separately from the first team as the club sought permanent exits for each member.

There was serious interest from Italy, spearheaded by Napoli, but the winger was intent on sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having expressed interest in the January 2025 transfer window.

Bomb Squad 2.0

The move has proven to be a predictable disaster, however, as Garnacho struggled for his new side last season. Across 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League, he returned just two goals, saving his worst performance of the campaign for Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in April.

The Blues are prepared to sell the Argentine just twelve months after he arrived in west London. The appointment of Xabi Alonso, who is set to implement the 3-4-2-1 system which brought such success for Bayer Leverkusen, has left him without an obvious place in the team.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Garnacho is being made to train separately from Alonso and the first team squad at Cobham, mirroring the fate he suffered last year in Manchester. Chelsea are working “closely” with his camp to agree a departure.

🚨 Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs.#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos. pic.twitter.com/LKXuFCilKc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2026

Tweet: “Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs. #CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.”

The Italian transfer expert claims the Blues value Garnacho at around £45 million, but will only consider permanent offers. AS Roma are understood to have expressed interest in a loan deal.

Wisely, INEOS included a 10% sell-on clause in their deal with Chelsea last year. If Garnacho were to be sold for £45 million this summer, United would receive £4.5 million as a windfall. And in a window where every penny counts at Old Trafford, this will have Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada punching the air for the second summer in a row over Garnacho’s transfer.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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