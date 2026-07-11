Danilo: Fresh Chelsea twist in race for Manchester United target

Manchester United remain in the market for new midfielders amid rumours that a move for Atalanta’s Ederson is off. The Red Devils are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte suffered an ACL injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has further accelerated the English giants’ plans. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have already secured the services of Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, although an official confirmation has not yet arrived.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants had previously agreed a deal for Ederson with Atalanta. However, a recent update states that the deal is off amid concerns about the player’s fitness.

The situation has compounded a frustrating summer for supporters, during which INEOS have already missed out on two priority targets; Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes. However, the Red Devils remain linked with several midfielders at the moment, including Botafogo ace Danilo Santos.

Danilo has Premier League experience

Danilo already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, although he failed to impress at the City Ground. The Brazilian eventually left the West Bridgford club in the summer of 2025 to join Botafogo and has since turned his career around.

This season, the 25 year old registered 10 goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Danilo Santos Stats: 2026

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Campeonato Brasileiro Série A 12 12 7 2 1 - 1,071' Campeonato Carioca 4 3 - - - - 256' Copa Sudamericana 3 2 2 - - - 213' Copa Libertadores 3 3 1 1 - - 270' Copa do Brasil 2 2 - - - - 180' Campeonato Carioca - Taça Rio - - - - - - - Total 24 22 10 3 1 - 1,990'

Danilo was part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he was sparingly used as the Selecaos bowed out at the hands of Norway in the Round of 16. Nevertheless, the left-footed midfielder’s tactical awareness, all-round abilities, and goal-scoring threat make him an enticing option for INEOS.

However, it now appears that United will face competition from a familiar foe in the race for the Brazilian this summer.

United face Chelsea competition for Danilo

According to FogaoNet, Chelsea have already established contact with Botafogo regarding a move for Danilo this summer. The report states: “Following Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United, Chelsea is yet another English club to have approached Botafogo regarding defensive midfielder Danilo, according to journalist Wellington Arruda on FogãoNET’s Night Live programme.”

As previously cited by The Peoples Person, FogaoNet confirm that Newcastle United are leading the race to sign the Brazilian this summer, as a possible replacement for Bruno Guimaraes. Galatasaray are also interested, but Botafogo would prefer to sell the player to a European side for a suitable fee.

The report continues: “Another club interested in Danilo that has already made contact with Botafogo is Galatasaray, from Turkey. Botafogo continues to prioritise a move to Europe, but will only agree to negotiate the player’s transfer for a price it considers fair.”

Final Thoughts

Chelsea could be eyeing Danilo as a possible replacement for Andrey Santos, so United may have to step up their pursuit if they are to win the race for his signature. Previous reports suggest that the Botafogo man could be available for less than his £34 million price tag, so INEOS cannot afford to miss out on a bargain deal.

Featured image Michael Owens via Getty Images

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