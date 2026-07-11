Home » Shea Lacey: Man United’s brilliant plan for their “wing wizard” explained

Shea Lacey: Man United’s brilliant plan for their “wing wizard” explained

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Shea Lacey


Shea Lacey is set for a big season in Manchester United colours, according to recent reports.

If Lacey is to break into the United team, he is likely to do so as a right winger.

Having come through the United system, the 19-year-old has played predominantly as a right winger. His prominence in that position even saw the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler call him a “wing wizard”.

However, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad occupying the right wing role, as good as Lacey is, it is hard for him to beat them to that spot.

Shea Lacey: Loan or Man United stay

For some, instead of Lacey warming the bench, it would have been wise to send him out on loan.

Yet, as per the BBC’s Simon Stone, that will not be the case.

Stone says, “There was speculation in the summer about a loan move, but that feels unlikely given the high regard there is for Lacey, 19, at United and the belief among their academy coaches of the level he can reach.

“If there is a slight concern, it is where Lacey, an England Under-20 international, fits into Carrick’s plans given he is a left-footed player who starts on the right and cuts in.

“Lacey is one of those who can propel himself towards first-team selection if he impresses in pre-season.”

How gifted Lacey is, though, is not in question. The real question is whether he will get his chances.

With Amad and Mbeumo ahead of him, it will be interesting to see how he earns a share of game time, but that is Michael Carrick’s headache to solve.

Bruno Fernandes’ deputy

That said, Lacey is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, and it is there he could realistically find more minutes. He could become Bruno Fernandes‘ understudy and, who knows, in time the Portuguese magnifico’s heir.

Ultimately, Lacey is a player to watch this pre-season, with the 2026-27 campaign shaping up as pivotal to his United career.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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