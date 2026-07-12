Cristian Orozco: United ready to announce new midfield signing

Overhauling the midfield remains the focus at Manchester United, both at senior and youth level.

United appear to be working on several deals simultaneously. An agreement is already in place to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder has already undergone medical tests and is set to take part in pre-season training.

Santos’ arrival is expected to be announced imminently, and he will not be the only South American to be unveiled as a Red Devil in the coming days.

Manchester United to announce Cristian Orozco signing

According to The Daily Express, Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Cristian Orozco next week.

It is claimed that United are set to formally confirm Orozco’s arrival once his transfer is completed next week. The 17-year-old will then join the Under-21s.

The Colombian sensation turns 18 on Monday, at which point United can officially register him as a player. He has already landed in England.

The Premier League giants reached an agreement in principle with Fortaleza CEIF for his signature last year. He was reportedly welcomed to Manchester back in December and was given a tour of Carrington and Old Trafford.

🇨🇴💥 | 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 • Name: Cristian Orozco⁰• Born: 13 July 2008 (17 years old)⁰• Nationality: Colombian 🇨🇴⁰• Position: DM⁰• Current Club: Fortaleza CEIF (Colombia)⁰• Joined From: Rojo FC⁰• Potential: 8.9/10

• 2025… pic.twitter.com/WjteoXxQ8J — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) September 25, 2025

The highly rated defensive midfielder played a key role in helping Colombia reach the final of the Under-17 South American Championship last year.

“Orozco arrives at Old Trafford with a comparable profile to Sekou Kone,” the report adds. Kone moved to United from Malian club Guidars FC for around £1 million in 2024.

Manchester United’s deal for Ederson is off

Meanwhile, United have decided against signing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta despite agreeing a deal worth £39m in June.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ederson has already left England after being informed of United’s decision to not move ahead. There is a little bit of disappointment on the player side as he really had this dream of playing for the Mancunians.

It is believed that the club’s recruitment team were left unsatisfied with Ederson’s medical test results.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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