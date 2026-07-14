Alejandro Garnacho: Roma submit opening offer for ex-United ace

Former Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho’s career has hardly developed as expected after his move to Chelsea last summer. The Argentine joined the Red Devils’ academy as a highly-rated teenager in 2020 and enjoyed an impressive rise with the youth side.

His efforts caught the eye of then-manager Erik ten Hag, who handed him his debut at Old Trafford in April 2022. Garnacho became a mainstay in the starting XI under the Dutch manager and was tipped for great things at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag’s replacement in November 2024 proved to be a turning point in the player’s career. The player had displayed attitude issues on previous occasions, but his post-match comments after the Europa League final irked the Portuguese head coach and proved to be the final straw.

Garnacho never played for the Red Devils again and became part of Amorim’s infamous bomb squad. The Argentine was sold to Chelsea last summer in a surprise deal, but it has now turned out to be a masterstroke from INEOS.

Garnacho’s struggles at Stamford Bridge

United reportedly earned £40 million from Garnacho’s sale and, given the player’s academy status, the fee counted as pure profit under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Meanwhile, the Argentine endured a tough time at Stamford Bridge, failing to live up to the billing.

Garnacho ended the campaign with eight goals and four assists in 43 games in all competitions, 22 of which were starts. However, recent reports suggest that the Blues have run out of patience with the player and already want him gone.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 14 1 4 2 - 1,268' UEFA Champions League 9 3 1 - - - 330' FA Cup 6 4 2 - 1 - 399' EFL Cup 4 1 4 - - - 156' Total 43 22 8 4 3 - 2,153'

Xabi Alonso has taken over at Stamford Bridge this summer, and Garnacho is reportedly no longer part of the former Real Madrid manager’s plans. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named AS Roma among the player’s suitors. An update on the 22 year old’s future has now emerged.

United set for another payday

According to Sky Sports Italia, Roma have set their sights on Garnacho and are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy. The report states: “Roma have made an offer to Chelsea for Garnacho on a loan deal worth 5 million euros, with an option to buy set at 35 million, which becomes mandatory should certain conditions be met.”

The report confirms that Chelsea want €40 million to let the former United academy graduate leave. However, Roma are hoping to bridge the gap with the Blues’ demands by offering a structured deal.

It is unclear whether the London giants would be open to the player’s temporary departure. However, Garnacho’s future continues to be of interest to United, who hold an additional 10% sell-on clause in the deal.

The report also confirms that Roma have their eyes on Crysencio Summerville, who is also wanted by United. The report concludes: “West Ham’s Summerville is a highly sought-after prospect, and fresh talks have been initiated regarding him.”

“The player’s agents are the same as those representing Doekhi, the defender who has reached an agreement with Lazio, and for this reason they are already in Rome and are expected to meet with the Giallorossi club shortly.”

Final Thoughts

With the new-look United attack firing on all cylinders last season, INEOS have been vindicated in their decision to offload Garnacho. A move to Serie A, meanwhile, could help the Argentine rediscover his old form and work to the benefit of all parties involved.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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