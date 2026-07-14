Youri Tielemans: Key details from deal with Man United emerge

Manchester United have taken an unusual step in their deal with Aston Villa midfield maestro Youri Tielemans, according to the latest report by Fabrizio Romano.

United trigger the release clause

In a twist that no one saw coming, the Red Devils launched a raid on Villa Park to trigger a previously unknown release clause in Tielemans’ contract, worth £35 million. With players of similar quality, or even worse, going for far more than that price, the clause is a bargain for a talented playmaker with a wealth of experience in the Premier League.

Across virtually every metric by which a midfielder can be judged, Tielemans ranks among the best in the division, especially in possession. He can be lightweight without the ball at times – making a new No.6 with speed, size and strength to replace Casemiro a necessity – but it is excellent value in an inflated market.

Having lifted the Europa League with Aston Villa last season and the FA Cup with Leicester City in 2021, while captaining Belgium at the World Cup in North America, Tielemans is a winner and a leader as well.

The Sint-Pieters-Leeuw native is understood to consider a switch to Old Trafford a “dream” move, having prioritised it over interest elsewhere, including the Saudi Pro League. INEOS have made a strong desire to be a Red Devil a key factor in recruitment, further explaining their decision.

Five-Year Deal

On the flip side, however, is the drive to target players in the 22–26 age bracket, while avoiding the type of expensive contracts gifted to ageing stars that have plagued the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Tielemans is 29, with a 30th birthday in May next season. His current wage packet with Aston Villa is believed to be worth around £150,000 a week, making him one of Unai Emery’s top earners.

The Belgium international is unlikely to have taken much of a pay cut, if any, to swap Birmingham for Manchester, making the decision to award him a long-term deal – as Romano reveals – such a surprise.

Speaking on his YouTube channel last night, the Italian transfer expert states: “[Today] was probably the busiest day of the last few years at Aston Villa because the wake-up call was Youri Tielemans joining Manchester United…[he] is signing a five-year contract.

“And also important to mention, Youri Tielemans has arrived in Manchester, he was on his way earlier today [Monday]…everything will be completed in the next 24 hours.”

A five-year deal means Tielemans will be 34 once his contract at Old Trafford expires, offering virtually no prospect of resale value. Furthermore, he has struggled with minor injuries throughout his career, particularly from a recurring calf issue, which is unlikely to improve as he ages.

Final Thoughts

The £35 million price offsets these concerns, however, as the Aston Villa star is worth at least double that when compared to the fees forked out for some of his peers this summer. He is the exact type of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo should be seeking to emulate as the Carrington graduate continues his progression, making Tielemans a valuable mentor in the mould of the departed Casemiro.

From that perspective, it makes sense why INEOS were willing to rip up their rulebook to land a Premier League-proven operator to fix the team’s biggest problem, while maintaining enough funds to find two other solutions as well. “An excellent signing”, Romano concludes – with good reason.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social