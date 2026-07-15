Marc Casado: Manchester United handed golden chance to land Barcelona star



Manchester United are set to continue their midfield rebuild with one more signing in the centre of the park after completing deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Santos and Tielemans raise the technical level of United’s engine room. However, as good as United will now be on the ball, the squad still needs a tireless runner, an athletic midfielder who can cover ground relentlessly.

The latest report from Teamtalk shows United have a brilliant chance of signing such a midfielder: Marc Casado.

Marc Casado: Chelsea, Man City snubbed

As per the UK outlet, “Casado has turned down the prospect of joining Chelsea and Manchester City.”

The explanation follows: “He looks to secure a move that guarantees regular first-team football.”

Teamtalk goes on to highlight United as a likely destination despite fellow Premier League big hitters being snubbed.

That said, INEOS need not let this chance slip. They can easily promise Casado ample game time, and mean it with Champions League football back at Old Trafford.

Why Casado

Having missed out on some of their top defensive midfield targets, such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Elliot Anderson, United can turn to Casado as a brilliant defensive midfield signing.

The Barcelona star is certainly the tireless runner this United team now yearns for.

His relentless work rate, defensive aggression, and excellent stamina could perfectly complement the others in the engine room.

He could easily arrive with a great chance of securing a regular spot, with his athleticism as his secret weapon.

It is the worst-kept secret that United need a defensive midfielder to complete their midfield rebuild, and Casado is the ideal man for the job. A midfield destroyer, he once earned the description “barbaric” from Bayern Munich’s Bryan Zaragoza for his sheer dominance.

Featured image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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