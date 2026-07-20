Crysencio Summerville: Villa’s stance on pursuit of United target

Manchester United may be prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer, but the attack also remains on INEOS’ agenda. The Red Devils enjoyed a remarkable resurgence last season after investing over €200 million in the frontline before the start of the campaign.

However, the English giants are preparing to compete in four competitions in the 2026/27 season, including the Champions League. With very little cover in the attack beyond the front three of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, United are tempted to consider attacking reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s uncertain future has further complicated the situation. Despite reports that the player could be reintegrated into the squad, all signs indicate that the 28 year old is likely to leave for a fresh challenge this summer.

United are looking to add more pace and trickery to their attack, and recent reports suggest they have identified West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville as an option.

Summerville is coming off an impressive campaign

Summerville rose through the ranks at Feyenoord before moving to Leeds United in 2020. After four seasons at Elland Road, three of which were in the Premier League, the Dutchman was picked up by West Ham.

Summerville moved up a gear at the London Stadium and subsequently caught the eye of the big guns across the continent. Last season, the 24 year old registered seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 29 5 4 6 - 2,484' FA Cup 3 1 2 1 1 - 231' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 34 30 7 5 7 - 2,715'

Summerville’s rise was once hailed as “incredible” by former Netherlands U20 coach Bert Konterman. Unfortunately, his efforts could not save the Hammers from relegation last season. Summerville is now linked with a move back to the Premier League, with United among the clubs keeping him under close watch.

There is also interest from Serie A, and recent reports suggest that AS Roma are determined to take him to Italy. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest was also mentioned previously in The People’s Person and an update on the situation has now emerged.

Villa want United target

According to talkSPORT, Villa are contemplating a move for Summerville this summer, as a possible replacement for Morgan Rogers. The report states: “Aston Villa are considering a move for West Ham star Crysencio Summerville, talkSPORT understands.”

“Italian side Roma have tabled an offer worth around £40million for the 24-year-old. talkSPORT recently told you how the Italian side are battling Manchester United and Tottenham for the Netherlands international’s signature. And now Villa have identified the winger as a possible replacement for Morgan Rogers.”

Rogers was also a target for United this summer, but a recent report suggests that he is set to join Chelsea in a reported £117 million deal. Villa now want Summerville to take his place.

The report confirms that the Dutchman has a release clause in his deal which allows him to leave the London club following their relegation.

Final Thoughts

Summerville also caught the eye at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he scored two goals and set up two more in the Netherlands’ run to the Round of 32. The Dutchman has proven Premier League experience and can also be a cost-effective option for United, so INEOS must step up their efforts to win this race.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images

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