Iliman Ndiaye back on United’s radar, but there is one stumbling block



Question marks surround Manchester United’s plans for the left-wing position heading into the new campaign.

The Red Devils have recruited Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur, but could do with a more experienced name out wide.

While Patrick Dorgu would love to play there, Michael Carrick knows the importance of having a specialist, which explains why he extended an olive branch to Marcus Rashford.

Till the Mancunian‘s future remains unresolved, a pursuit of Crysencio Summerville cannot advance. And this delay has allowed AS Roma to forge ahead in the transfer race.

United’s search for a left-winger

The Englishman is still expected to depart, which means alternatives must be kept ready.

Interestingly, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the Dutchman is not the only Premier League-proven left-winger on United’s radar.

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton is a player the INEOS hierarchy admire, and they could possibly revisit a move once Rashford leaves on a permanent basis.

“Manchester United are currently not pursuing Crysencio Summerville. AS Roma are in active negotiations to sign him and have already submitted three bids. Right now, Roma are going all in for Summerville, while United remain on the sidelines.

Iliman Ndiaye back on the menu

“The reason is Marcus Rashford. As long as Rashford remains at the club, Manchester United are maintaining their current attacking structure. If Rashford leaves later in the summer transfer window, the situation could change, and United would be open to signing another winger.

“Another player admired by Manchester United is Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. However, just like the Summerville situation, United are not advancing their interest because Rashford’s future remains unresolved.

The Toffees are unlikely to allow the Senegalese to leave on the cheap, as he is a key performer for them. Interest in the 26-year-old is growing by the minute.

Rashford’s sale key to unlocking a deal for Iliman Ndiaye

“As for Iliman Ndiaye, several clubs have made enquiries. Manchester United have shown interest, and clubs from abroad have also been in contact. Aston Villa have held discussions as well. However, Everton value Ndiaye very highly and consider him a key player, so any deal would be expensive and difficult to complete.”

Earning a possible £30 million from Rashford’s sale while also getting rid of his £325,000-a-week wages would definitely allow the Old Trafford side to spend more freely.

Whether they use that to sign a marquee name in midfield or out wide remains to be seen.

Feature image Alex Burstow via Getty Images

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