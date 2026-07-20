Karim Cassim: United trying to sign Man City talent after Thompson deal

Manchester United have now completed four first-team signings this summer.

The Red Devils have addressed their midfield concerns by bringing in two midfielders, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Furthermore, Karl Darlow has left Leeds United to join United as a free agent to provide cover for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Manchester United announce Tynan Thompson deal

Earlier today, Manchester United announced the signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old winger is seen as one of the brightest attacking talents to have come through Spurs’ academy. However, he was not handed a senior debut during his time in North London.

According to The Athletic, Thompson is set to join Michael Carrick’s first-team squad. His acquisition is being compared to that of Ayden Heaven, 19, who was put straight into United’s senior setup after moving from Arsenal.

Given United have agreed a deal worth £8 million, including add-ons, it is not far-fetched to assume the club’s recruitment team believe Thompson is ready for senior football.

Manchester United working on signing Karim Cassim

The Athletic adds that United are exploring more opportunities in the youth market in England.

It is claimed the Premier League giants are in talks to sign Manchester City midfielder Karim Cassim.

“United are looking to the youth market in England for opportunities and are in talks to sign other teenage talents, including at Manchester City and Liverpool. City midfielder Karim Cassim, 16, is one such target,” the report states.

The England U17 international made 10 appearances in U18 Premier League last term, scoring three goals.

Primarily a central midfielder, Cassim is an incredibly gifted and versatile prospect who has played all across the midfield and on both flanks for City.

While Thompson is expected to be part of Carrick’s plans, Cassim, given his age, may have to wait a season or two before forcing his way into such conversations.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social