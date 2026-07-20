Lisandro Martinez receives World Cup honour despite heartbreak vs Spain



Lisandro Martinez suffered a double blow on Sunday evening as Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain after the Manchester United centre-back was forced off the pitch in the first half through injury.

Argentinian Heartbreak

The match pitted the reigning Copa America champions against the European champions, with Argentina having pulled off a stunning comeback victory over England in the semi-finals, while Spain comfortably dispatched the pre-tournament favourites, France. But the final was a turgid affair, far from the classic that former US President Donald Trump would have been hoping for, though he would actually have had to understand the rules of ‘football’ to do so.

Courtesy of a decisive goal by Ferran Torres in extra time, Spain emerged 1-0 winners, marking their 38th consecutive match unbeaten in a testament to Luis de la Fuente’s outstanding tenure as manager, having previously coached his country’s under-19, under-21 and Olympic sides.

La Roja were deserved victors; their South American counterparts barely tried to play football, let alone win the game. But the loss of their most technical defender just before half-time will undoubtedly have contributed to, or at least exacerbated, this negative approach, which even saw Lionel Messi reduced to the footballing dark arts more commonly reserved for mere mortals.

Team of the Tournament

Despite being labelled as one of the “best, worst centre-halves in the world” alongside Cristian Romero by Gary Neville, Martinez was a key part of his country’s run to yesterday’s showdown in New York. The 28-year-old started six of the seven games en route to the final, missing only the third group match against Jordan with Argentina having already qualified for the knockouts.

Martinez was not solely a defender, however, making two vital contributions in attack to propel La Albiceleste to victory in the pulsating 3-2 win over African debutants Cape Verde, leading to national media describing him as “exceptional“. He first delivered an outstanding pass to Lionel Messi to open proceedings, before turning goal-scorer himself with an emphatic finish into the roof of Vozinha’s net from a tight angle.

The manner in which Argentina’s performance – on the ball as much as off – descended in the second half versus Spain was a testament to how integral Martinez is. The relationship with Romero, which can be as chaotic as it is commanding, is fundamental to Lionel Scaloni’s side.

With the Tottenham Hotspur captain also withdrawn with injury in the 70th minute, it is little surprise Argentina crumbled as the final whistle beckoned, losing Enzo Fernandez to a red card and then losing the match after Torres’ strike in the second half of extra time. While it will come as little consolation, the fact that Who Scored voted Martinez into their Team of the Tournament – the only United player to make it – is a testament to El Carnicero‘s quality in North America over the past six weeks.

Selected alongside Spanish defenders Pedro Porro and Pau Cubarsi, with Portugal’s Nuno Mendes at left-back and Egyptian No.1 Mostafa Shobeir in goal, Martinez received a 7.27 rating. The midfield, comprised of Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Michael Olise, is balanced by a superstar attack of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe either side of Erling Haaland.

Final Thoughts

A Manchester United star being selected in a World Cup Team of the Tournament would normally be the rubber stamp for that player to be a key figure for the Red Devils next season. Yet Martinez’s injury record, having been forced off with yet another issue, has plagued him since arriving at Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax in 2022. He has missed 110 games out of 203 in this time.

With the Gualeguay native turning 29 in January, and his contract expiring next summer, INEOS have a major decision to make on whether Martinez will be a long-term part of Michael Carrick’s squad, or if now is the time to cash in on a player whose body will not allow him to consistently translate his talents on the pitch.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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