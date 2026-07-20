Lisandro Martinez: The tough decision Man United must make now

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez began the day dreaming of winning back-to-back World Cups. Unfortunately, not only did that dream not come true, but he also went off injured just before half-time.

It is an unfortunate sinking feeling for Martinez and one that United fans have become accustomed to over the years. United now have a tough choice to make, but what they must do is clear.

Reasons to keep Martinez

Martinez is a tough, rugged defender who is a fan favourite on the pitch.

What’s more, he clearly always gives 100% for the shirt and seems to really love representing the club. The Argentine also brings a wealth of experience to the backline and can pick out line-splitting passes through the midfield better than any other United centre-back.

Nonetheless, if he is not on the pitch, these traits rapidly lose value. Therefore, in spite of the cut-throat nature of it, United need to replace the Argentine.

Time missed

The harsh reality is that Martinez misses too much time on the football pitch to be considered reliable.

We do not know the extent of his latest injury, but we do know it is only a matter of time before he picks up another. In four seasons, he has played just 110 times for the Red Devils.

In that time, he has picked up seven separate injuries, including a metatarsal fracture, a cruciate ligament injury, and various knee and foot complaints. Clubs have a duty to support their players, but United is not a charity case and cannot afford to have missing players in their backline.

Lack of depth

Perhaps Martinez could be managed if he were only to play occasionally, but the reality is United do not have this luxury.

Matthijs de Ligt is also a huge injury risk, having missed the majority of last season and coming off an operation in June.

What this means is United will need to rely on an ageing Harry Maguire and an inexperienced duo of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to play matches in four competitions next year.

Not so much need for passing

Martinez has always been considered vital for United’s build-up play from the back, as they look so much better doing it when the Butcher is in the team.

Nonetheless, this summer’s signings reduce the need for a defender to progress the ball so much. Both midfield recruits, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, are very strong passers to go alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Therefore, United should focus on defenders who fit the modern profile of being tall, athletic, and with pace to burn. This type of defender would suit United going forward more than Martinez’s profile.

Final thoughts

While Martinez is a popular figure who has always given his best for the team, United must make the tough choice.

The club must always come first, and it cannot afford to carry a player who plays such a small percentage of games in a position they are in such desperate need of fixing.

Hopefully, United also realise this and take appropriate action to sign Martinez’s replacement this summer.

Lisandro Martinez Stats vs Spain

Statistic Lisandro Martínez Touches 33 Accurate Passes 22/29 (76%) Key Passes 0 Crosses (Accurate) - Long Balls (Accurate) 8 (3) Shots on Target 0 Shots Blocked (Attack) 0 Dribbles (Successful) 0 (0) Duels (Won) 5 (2) Ground Duels (Won) 4 (1) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (1) Possession Lost 7 Fouls 1 Was Fouled - Offsides - Clearances 4 Blocked Shots (Defence) 2 Interceptions 1 Tackles (Won) 1 Dribbled Past 2

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social