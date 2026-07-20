Marcus Rashford: English media give their take on Man United star

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford got the opportunity to start in the Bronze medal match between England and France.

Impressive display

The winger put in an impressive performance as his side came out on top 6-4 in a stunning exhibition of attacking football at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old grabbed an assist and was an all-round nuisance for the French defence in the first half before he was subbed off at half-time.

The English media was also pleased with the United man’s efforts as they widely praised his display.

Media reaction

TNT Sports gave Rashford an eight out of 10 for his Saturday evening’s work.

They reported, “he came close to doubling England’s lead through his blocked shot inside six minutes.”

TNT Sports also depicted his match as “a dip of the shoulder and a sumptuous nutmeg on Zaire-Emery led to his swirling shot from range which had Mike Maignan scampering to save.”

When describing his role in the third goal they stated, he “was patient, having picked up the scraps from his own thwarted attempt to set up Saka selflessly as England added a third inside 37 minutes. A lively and impressive 45-minute cameo.”

The London Evening Standard were not so forthcoming in their praise but they gave Rashford a seven for his performance.

They explained that he “had one great effort from range which forced a good save and assisted Saka for the Arsenal man’s first goal.”

Finally, The Mirror agreed with the Standard’s assessment and also have him a seven out of ten.

The paper described Rashford’s contribution as he “looked more free and dangerous – and provided an assist for Saka. Subbed at half time.”

The winger will now take a holiday and return to Carrington with his long-term future still to be decided moving forward.

Marcus Rashford stats vs France

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.51 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.07 Big chances created 3 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 18/20 (90%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/12 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/8 (100%) Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.31 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 34 Dribbles (successful) 3 (2) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 98 m Carries 10 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 75 m Progressive carrying distance 57.7 m Longest progressive carry 25.4 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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