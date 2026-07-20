Maximilian Ibrahimović: Former United star’s son set for new club adventure

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has achieved a lot in football.

Career

The former Swedish international played for some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, he joined the biggest of all in 2016 when he signed for Manchester United as a free agent under Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic was iconic in his first season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions and helped United win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League title.

Unfortunately, he picked up a bad injury at the end of his first season which he never really recovered from and left Old Trafford in 2018.

He finished his career at LA Galaxy and then later AC Milan.

Son’s career

Ibrahimovic’s son has also followed his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional footballer.

The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder or winger who started his playing career with Milan’s youth side.

He did make the bench for the senior side in a cup match in December but did not get onto the pitch.

Ibrahimovic was loaned out to Ajax’s youth side in 2026 but the Dutch giants decided against making the move permanent.

AZ Alkmaar have now swooped in and made a move for Ibrahimovic.

Their website reports that, “Maximilian Ibrahimović is being given the opportunity to recover from a minor injury and eventually join Jong AZ. It is not yet clear when the nineteen-year-old forward will return to the pitch.”

The site continues, “when that moment arrives, he will be given the opportunity to develop further, with the confidence that he can be of value to the club in the long run.”

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