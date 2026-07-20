Neco Williams: Glasner pushing to thwart United



Manchester United’s plans to revamp their midfield are well known, but Michael Carrick will be more than aware of the need to strengthen at the back.

Currently, the Red Devils only have Luke Shaw as their senior left-back, while changes are also expected at right-back.

Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a move to AC Milan to reunite with Ruben Amorim, which would leave only Diogo Dalot as the recognised right-back.

With funds tight and player sales not exactly going according to plan, the ideal recruit would be someone who is versatile and Premier League-proven.

Neco Williams fits United’s needs

Step up Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old can play both as a left-back and right-back, and last season, he garnered two goals and four assists.

The Welshman is reportedly keen to move to Old Trafford, but Football Insider have revealed that new Forest boss Oliver Glasner has other plans.

Neco Williams Premier League stats

Statistic Value Appearances (Sub) 142 (34) Goals 4 Assists 8 Expected Goals (xG) 6.68 Expected Assists (xA) 9.13 Touches in the Opposition Box 192 Penalties (Scored) 0 (0) Hit Woodwork 4 Free Kicks (Scored) 5 (5) Crosses (Completed %) 343 (19%) Passes (Completed %) 3,706 (78%) Long Passes (Completed %) 485 (31%) Corners Taken 46 Minutes Played 9,789 Dribbles (Completed %) 214 (46%) Duels Won 730 Aerial Duels Won 136 Total Tackles 338 Interceptions 148 Blocks 50 Red Cards 1 Yellow Cards 26 Fouls 118 Offsides 12 Own Goals 0

career stats

The FA Cup and Conference League-winning manager is keen to keep hold of his best players and wants Forest to agree a new deal with the former Liverpool star.

Forest are in active talks with the representatives of Neco Williams, and they remain confident of agreeing a new long-term deal.

Glasner has asked Forest to stop United at all costs

“Nottingham Forest are advancing in contract talks with Neco Williams amid interest from Manchester United, sources have told Football Insider.

“Following the arrival of Oliver Glasner, who is determined to keep his best players at Nottingham Forest this summer, they have no plans to let the full-back move on. They’re still hopeful that they can keep the player at the City Ground.”

Interestingly, should United firm up on their interest and submit a bid, the player could stop these contract talks.

However, with the Premier League winner still having three years left on his current deal, Forest remain in control of the situation and United are unlikely to get their man on the cheap.

As a result, INEOS also have an alternative lined up, with Julian Ryerson tipped to make the move should Mazraoui depart.

Feature image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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