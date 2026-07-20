Pierre Kalulu: Juventus set new price for Manchester United target

Manchester United remain linked with several players as they look to upgrade their squad before the start of the new season. The Red Devils have already signed Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow and Youri Tielemans this summer, with the focus very much on reinforcing the midfield.

However, INEOS also have plans to make further additions to other areas of the pitch. While a new centre-back may not be a priority at the moment, the Premier League giants will need to lay down succession plans for Harry Maguire soon.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have struggled with injury, and the Argentine also picked up a knock in the 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Meanwhile, United lack cover at right-back, as Noussair Mazraoui remains linked with an exit, leaving Diogo Dalot as the only senior right-back.

The situation could tempt the Red Devils to explore cost-effective options in the market, including versatile targets who can carry out multiple roles at the back. Recent reports suggest that they have identified Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as an option for the job.

Kalulu’s versatility will entice United

Kalulu has made a name for himself since arriving at Juventus from AC Milan, initially on loan, in the summer of 2024. The versatile central defender, who was initially a right-back during his formative years at Lyon, is capable of carrying out various roles at the back and adapting to different defensive systems as required.

The Frenchman’s pace and recovery speed make him an asset when dealing with opposition counter-attacks. The 26 year old is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, and his qualities have earned him admirers at the Theatre of Dreams.

Last season, Kalulu registered two goals and seven assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, operating at right-back, centre-back, as well as on the right wing.

Pierre Kalulu stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 37 37 2 5 2 1 3,282' UEFA Champions League 10 10 - 2 - - 919' Italy Cup 2 2 - - - - 180' Total 49 49 2 7 2 1 4,381'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Juventus are willing to let their prized asset leave for €40 million this summer. An update on the saga has now emerged.

Juventus want €50 million for Kalulu

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Kalulu’s departure is not a priority for Juventus this summer, but they are willing to let him leave for €50 million (£43m). The report states: “Juventus have not officially put Pierre Kalulu on the market, but should a good offer come in, they might decide to sell him.”

“Tuttosport mentions figures: the former Milan player, one of Juventus’s best performers last season, could leave for €50 million. This is the price set by the Continassa side – a clear message to those interested in the Lyon-trained defender, particularly Premier League clubs, who have been testing the waters in recent months.”

The report goes on to add that Juventus are looking to raise funds to further reinvest in the squad, which is why they could be open to Kalulu’s departure. The Serie A giants would also prefer to cash in on Thuram and Bremer, with the Brazilian previously linked with the Red Devils as well.

However, if the Bianconeri fail in their efforts to offload the duo, they will have no option but to consider the French defender’s exit at the aforementioned price. Kalulu is under contract in Turin until 2029.

Final Thoughts

United have pursued cost-effective options in the market in recent times and Kalulu fits the bill. The Frenchman is yet to reach his prime, which could make the deal even more enticing for INEOS.

Featured image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images

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