Aston Villa are plotting revenge on Manchester United by attempting to hijack a move for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton, according to a report from Germany.

Top Priority

Fussball Daten reveals that Manchester United have made strengthening their backline a “top priority”, with a new centre-back deemed essential, likely due to the ongoing injury concerns over Matthijs de Ligt.

Anton, 30, is seen as the “ideal player” to provide strength and stability in central defence, even if his age profile is outside INEOS’s usual range. It is actually an attraction, with United’s hierarchy wanting an “experienced leader”.

Standing 6’2″, the Red Devils believe the Germany international will “quickly adapt to the physical intensity and high tempo of the Premier League”. He is also a versatile defender, having played at full-back as well.

Borussia Dortmund do not want to lose Anton, however, with Croatian tactician Nico Kovac considering him an integral player on the pitch and a “silent leader” in the dressing room. As a result, Die Schwarzgelben are expected to “demand a transfer fee of at least €35 to €40 million” (£30-34m).

The report claims United are “prepared to meet [this] high asking price”, suggesting an offer may be imminent. However, the 20-time English league champions are not the only admirers of the German giant.

Aston Villa storm into the race

Fussball Daten states that Aston Villa have “officially entered” the race for Anton, setting up a potential battle between the two Premier League clubs, who recently locked horns domestically.

In a surprise twist last week, Manchester United acted quickly to trigger a £35 million release clause in Youri Tielemans’ contract. Powerless to prevent the move, Villa were forced to part ways with their talismanic Belgian midfielder.

Unai Emery has now instructed the Villa Park hierarchy to “make a concerted effort to sign” Anton ahead of United, with the Birmingham club’s scouts “closely monitoring” the Dortmund man.

The attraction of “guaranteed playing time and a central role in an ambitious project” could prove key to the Villans securing Anton’s signature, Fussball Daten concludes.

Elsewhere, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also said to be tracking Anton as a target. Diego Simeone “prefers players with aggression, tactical discipline, and physical superiority,” making the Uzbekistan-born defender an “ideal complement” at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Final Thoughts

A price as high as £34 million for a centre-back who turns 31 next year is an unusual approach for Manchester United, particularly given the age of Harry Maguire. If Aston Villa’s vengeance for the capture of Tielemans is to hijack a deal for Anton for a similar fee, the Red Devils will almost certainly have the last laugh.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social