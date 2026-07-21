Alex Scott: Man United boost after Bournemouth star’s latest decision

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild has reportedly taken another sharp turn after the latest decision by Alex Scott, though the Red Devils face a major threat from two of their rivals for the AFC Bournemouth maestro.

New No.1 Target

Having faced a series of setbacks in pursuit of the leading candidates to replace Casemiro, Manchester United have pivoted towards Scott as their new priority target. The 22-year-old enjoyed a meteoric rise with Bournemouth last season under the careful tutelage of Andoni Iraola, helping to propel the Cherries to European football for the first time in the club’s 127-year history.

Hailed as “unbelievable” by Pep Guardiola while still plying his trade for Bristol City in the Championship, Scott’s talent has never been in doubt; it has simply been a case of him finding his feet in the Premier League to apply his outstanding talents.

The England under-21 international, who trained with the Three Lions in the build-up to the World Cup in North America, has demonstrated marked improvements defensively and out of possession – two areas fundamental to Iraola’s system.

Following a match-winning performance at the Emirates in April, where Scott ran the show before scoring the winner against Arsenal, the Spanish tactician praised his No.8 as “very, very complete”.

Alex Scott Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 37 Minutes per game 77 Touches 54.2 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 31.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 1.6 Goals and assists 4

Source: Sofascore

With Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes having chosen offers from Premier League rivals, while Aurelien Tchouameni is content to remain with Real Madrid, United have zeroed in on Scott as an alternative, though they are far from the only admirer.

Virtually every member of England’s elite has expressed interest this summer, though United are joined by Arsenal and Chelsea as the three clubs in hottest pursuit. Crucially, Scott is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Scott says no

Bournemouth are adamant they do not want to lose Scott, however, with new boss Marco Rose – Iraola’s replacement after he took charge of Liverpool in June – considering the midfielder integral.

With a contract expiring in 2028, talks have been ongoing for months to tie the Guernsey native down to a new deal. It would include improved terms and a release clause, mirroring the tactic Bournemouth have employed before with their prized assets, such as Antoine Semenyo.

But in a major boost for Manchester United, Scott is understood to have “turned down” the Cherries’ latest proposal, according to Sky Sports. “Strong interest” from the Red Devils, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea, is suggested as a possible reason.

“Bournemouth have made Scott a number of offers since discussions began towards the end of the season – but it is believed the midfielder has indicated he is not currently willing to agree new terms,” the report states.

“The Cherries do not want to sell the talented midfielder, who has entered the final two years of his current contract, and have already knocked back inquiries from the Premier League trio.”

This has been confirmed by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals Scott’s representatives have “informed Bournemouth about decision to turn down second proposal over new deal.”

🚨❌ Alex Scott and his camp informed Bournemouth about decision to turn down second proposal over new deal. Bournemouth insist to keep the player and open to include a release clause into new contract but no agreement yet. Premier League top clubs, attentive. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7yHTUzDpge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2026

Tweet: “Alex Scott and his camp informed Bournemouth about decision to turn down second proposal over new deal. Bournemouth insist to keep the player and open to include a release clause into new contract but no agreement yet. Premier League top clubs, attentive.”

Bournemouth are understood to “expect Scott to remain their player next season”, regardless of whether he signs a new deal or not. However, this is almost certainly posturing, as this summer would represent the last opportunity for the south coast club to command top dollar, especially with three Premier League heavyweights sniffing around.

Final Thoughts

If Bournemouth delay this decision by a year, with Scott’s contract then entering its final twelve months, his value could tank. Brighton & Hove Albion’s stance with Carlos Baleba is a cautionary tale, given Manchester United would have paid £75 million last year, yet have no intention of doing so again this summer.

The Red Devils’ interest in Scott is somewhat curious, as the Englishman is not a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro. Yet the dramatic strides he has made since arriving at the Vitality Stadium in 2023 suggest the sky is the limit for Scott, with INEOS keen for this potential to be realised under Michael Carrick.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social