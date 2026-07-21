Kees Smit: What Man United think about Dutch midfield gem

Manchester United have shifted their focus away from pursuing the biggest names in the transfer market and are now relying on their scouting network to identify relatively low-profile players who can raise the physical and technical level of Michael Carrick’s squad.

In recent days, United have secured the services of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Tynan Thompson, thereby avoiding drawn-out negotiations and exorbitant transfer fees.

The latest addition is Thompson, a left winger from Tottenham Hotspur, who joins in a deal worth £8 million, including add-ons.

Manchester United admire Kees Smit

The signing of Tynan Thompson, a winger with immense potential, is being presented as Manchester United repeating their “transfer trick” that saw Ayden Heaven leave Arsenal and move to Old Trafford in February last year.

Heaven is far from a finished product. Still, the 19-year-old resilient centre-back has been a regular for United’s first team. Given his performances, potential, and negligible fee, he has proven to be a hit signing.

INEOS have also done well to pursue these targets without making much noise, and now a journalist has shed light on another young star on the club’s radar.

According to Theatre of Red’s Shaun Connolly, AZ Alkmaar’s 20-year-old midfield prodigy Kees Smit is “greatly admired” at United.

“And although he’d cost a tad bit more, Kees Smit is a player that I know is greatly admired at the club, and a deal is there to be done this summer,” Connolly wrote.

Tynan Thompson represents the type of business that Manchester United should regularly pursue, given his age and potential. And although he’d cost a tad bit more, Kees Smit is a player that I know is greatly admired at the club, and a deal is there to be done this summer. pic.twitter.com/nSKKqfGy1f — Shaun Connolly (@shaunconnolly85) July 20, 2026

Kees Smit available for £52m

The 6ft Dutch midfielder possesses exceptional athleticism and technical ability. Former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman compared Smit to Barcelona star and World Cup winner Pedri last year.

“The way he turns away from his opponent, the way he scans the area, his two-footedness… I saw that in Pedri too,” Koeman said.

The AZ sensation has been strongly linked with Newcastle United, who reportedly view him as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali.

Smit is thought to be valued at £52 million. He has two years left to run on his contract with the Eredivisie outfit.

United are on the hunt for a third midfielder, and Smit, who is capable of playing all across the midfield, has everything in his locker to be that option for the Red Devils.

Featured image Daniel Jayo via Getty Images

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