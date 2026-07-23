Jacobo Ramon on United’s radar, Chelsea also lurking



On current evidence, Manchester United need a lot more than just another midfield signing.

At the back, Michael Carrick will be without his two best defenders: Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez for the start of the new campaign.

Add Harry Maguire’s own injury problems to the list and Leny Yoro’s possible utilisation as a backup right back, and it is safe to say that the Red Devils could do with another centre-back.

However, as relayed by The Peoples Person, strengthening at the back is not a priority for INEOS at the moment, even though they are on the lookout for Maguire’s successor.

Jacobo Ramon on United’s radar

As revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs, the 20-time English league champions have their eyes on a super talent from Serie A for the role.

Jacobo Ramon, who is setting the Italian league alight with Como, is someone the United hierarchy admire.

There is interest in the former Real Madrid ace from Chelsea as well, but the player is likely to stay put at Como for now, with Champions League football on offer and the chance to keep developing under Cesc Fabregas.

“There is appreciation for Jacobo Ramón, and Chelsea have looked at him. Como would like to keep him, and they have Champions League football.

Jacobo Ramon wants to stay at Como

“Jacobo Ramón is probably attainable for the right fee, but Como have Champions League football. I get the sense that Como might say, ‘For the right price, we’ll sell,’ but the player himself may prefer to stay and play regular Champions League football as a starter.

“He wouldn’t necessarily do that if he joined Manchester United, where he’d likely be a squad player rather than an immediate starter.”

Whether the Spain Under-21 international is someone United revisit later in the window will be interesting to see.

If he stays at Como and keeps impressing, there is a high chance there will be a bidding war for Jacobo Ramon next summer. His former club also possess a buy-back clause, which will make things even more interesting.

Feature image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images

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