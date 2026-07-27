Aurelien Tchouameni: United happy to wait for French superstar



There is a reason why Manchester United have not yet signed their third midfielder this summer.

Andrey Santos was the first to arrive and has already started impressing in pre-season. Youri Tielemans’ signing was like a bolt from the blue, fresh off his heroics with Belgium at the World Cup.

Both can play as the defensive midfielder, but Michael Carrick wants a more physical presence in front of the back line.

Manu Kone could be that player, with the Red Devils locked in talks with his agents. However, United are yet to approach AS Roma.

United are waiting for Aurelien Tchouameni

As relayed by The Peoples Person, the reason is that INEOS are yet to lock in on their chosen profile of midfielder.

This indicates they are still waiting for that perfect star to become available. The Manchester Evening News has an exciting update in this regard.

They report that United are happy to wait until Real Madrid take a call on Aurelian Tchouameni before proceeding.

It has been made clear in the past that the 20-time English league champions consider the Frenchman their dream replacement for Casemiro.

Real Madrid yet to take a call on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni

Initially, it was expected that the former AS Monaco ace would remain at the Bernabeu after signing a contract extension.

However, with rumours of Los Blancos closing in on signing Rodri gaining traction, Aurelian Tchouameni could be the one to get sacrificed.

“Aurelien Tchouameni remains the dream signing for United here, and while they run the rule over several midfielders, they are happy to wait at the moment and see if his situation at Real Madrid changes.”

His signing would send the fanbase over the edge, but a lot needs to fall in line before such a move materialises.

United ready to pounce if Aurelien Tchouameni becomes available

Real need to sell big if they are to afford the Manchester City star, and both Eduardo Camavinga and his compatriot are likely departures.

Whether INEOS can afford their asking price and wage demands remains to be seen.

Feature image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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