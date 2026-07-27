Memphis Depay: Big update on future of ex-Man United forward



A major update has been provided on the Corinthians future of former Manchester United star Memphis Depay.

Disappointing spell

Depay joined United from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015 in a deal worth around £25m. The deal was pushed by then-manager Louis van Gaal amidst Depay’s meteoric rise in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven.

He was entrusted with United’s legendary No.7 shirt, but to suggest he didn’t meet expectations would be putting it mildly.

The Dutchman struggled for form at United, with the step-up seemingly proving a tad bit too steep for him at that early stage of his career.

He gradually found playing time increasingly difficult to come by, and Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager only worsened his situation. In January 2017, he moved to Lyon. Depay revived his fortunes in Ligue 1, earning moves to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid along the way. Now, he finds himself in Brazil, turning out for Corinthians.

With his Corinthians contract due to expire at the end of the month, significant speculation had arisen over where he could be playing next.

Reports suggested that the ex-United star was locked in a dispute with Corinthians over a multi-million dollar debt that the Sao Paulo club owes him. It’s said that Corinthians wanted to pay the €6m debt in 26 manageable instalments. The proposed terms did not meet Depay’s expectations, and he made it clear they were unacceptable to him.

The contract limbo sparked speculation that Depay could return to France with Marseille. However, in a dramatic twist, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is now an agreement in place between club and player over an extension.

Depay update

Romano wrote on X, “Understand Memphis Depay has agreed all terms with Corinthians over new contract, all done!”

“Agreement until June 2028, two year deal.”

“Memphis signs in the upcoming days and stays at Timão.”

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand Memphis Depay has agreed all terms with Corinthians over new contract, all done! Agreement until June 2028, two year deal. Memphis signs in the upcoming days and stays at Timão. ⚓️🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/evSGweEnp1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

Depay made 53 appearances for United, contributing seven goals in that period.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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