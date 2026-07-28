Joshua Zirzkee: Como take major step in pursuit of Man United star

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s future continues to be shrouded in doubt this year. The towering Dutchman was expected to provide the solution to the Red Devils’ goalscoring problems following his arrival from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Unfortunately, his stint at Old Trafford has been a disappointment so far. Zirkzee spent time with Feyenoord and Bayern Munich during his formative years, but struggled to cement a place in the Bavarians’ starting XI.

After loan spells with Parma and Anderlecht, the Dutchman moved permanently to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in the summer of 2022. Zirkzee was a hit with Bologna, especially in his second season, during which he helped the Serie A club secure qualification to the Champions League.

Those performances earned him a move to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2024. Unfortunately, the 25 year old has failed to live up to expectations so far.

Zirkzee’s stint with United

Zirkzee struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League and ended his debut campaign with seven goals and three assists in 49 appearances. The managerial turmoil at Old Trafford hardly helped, with Erik ten Hag losing his job in November 2024 and Ruben Amorim only managing to guide United to 15th in the Premier League table.

The arrival of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer of 2025 further compounded the Dutchman’s woes. Zirkzee ended the 2025/26 campaign playing second fiddle to the Slovenian, registering just two goals and one assist in 26 games across all competitions.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

Zirkzee managed just one start in 17 games under Michael Carrick, who had taken over from Amorim in January. United were outstanding under the English manager, but the Dutchman failed to register any goal contributions.

The situation has understandably raised questions about his future, and the player remains linked with an exit this summer. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Serie A duo Juventus and Como among Zirkzee’s suitors and an update on the situation has now emerged.

Como step up Zirkzee pursuit

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Como have already asked United about Zirkzee’s availability. However, it has been suggested that Fiorentina’s Moise Kean is also among the players on manager Cesc Fabregas’ radar for the striker position.

The report states: “The Lariani have enquired with Manchester United about Zirkzee, the former Bologna striker who has made only a few appearances in the Premier League: he is well-suited to Fabregas’s style of play, even if he is less of a man in the box than Kean and Ivanovic, who have been sounded out in recent days.”

Zirkzee gave a fantastic account of his ability in the 5-0 win over Rosenborg in pre-season, setting up Shea Lacey’s opener while also scoring a brilliant solo goal. The Dutchman’s efforts have reportedly prompted INEOS to reconsider his future at Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee was a revelation in a No. 10 role against Rosenborg, suggesting that he could bring something different to the table next season. The Dutchman has struggled to cope with the pace of the Premier League, but his trickery and exceptional ball control can still unlock defenses.

Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu reckons Zirzkee is one of the fastest players at Old Trafford, so Carrick could find a greater role for him next season. Should the player leave, however, INEOS cannot afford to enter the season without signing a replacement.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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