Home » Official: Man United’s Elyh Harrison seals loan move to Greenock Morton

Official: Man United’s Elyh Harrison seals loan move to Greenock Morton

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United have confirmed that goalkeeper Elyh Harrison has completed a loan transfer to Greenock Morton.

Harrison loan

United have released a statement which reads, “Young Manchester United goalkeeper Elyh Harrison has joined Scottish side Greenock Morton on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season, subject to registration.”

“Now he will test himself at Scottish Championship level with Morton, who finished eighth in the second tier in May, and begin their current campaign next weekend.”

“Best of luck up in Scotland, Elyh!”

Morton’s statement says, “Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing of Elyh Harrison on loan from Manchester United.”

“The 20-year-old goalkeeper arrives on a season-long loan ahead of the opening league game of the season this Saturday.”

Morton note that the transfer is subject to registration and official approval from the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

More first-team action

Harrison’s loan move to Morton represents a third temporary spell away from United in his career.

Harrison is highly regarded at United and is seen as a fine example of a contemporary goalkeeper. Equally assured with the ball at his feet, in his passing range, and in his ability to sweep up behind the defence, he ticks every box for the modern shot-stopper.

He got his first taste of senior action during the 2024/25 season when he went out to Chester City.

The 20-year-old then made the step-up to Shrewsbury Town in League Two.

Harrison will be hoping to perform well there and, in doing so, put himself in a strong position to return to United and stake a claim for a first-team spot.

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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