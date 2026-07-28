Rafael Leao: Fenerbahce ramp up chase of Man United target with bold move



Manchester United are at serious risk of missing out on AC Milan star Rafael Leao, with Fenerbahce readying a major push to land him, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Leao interest

While United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer, they could also look to strengthen the attack, especially if Marcus Rashford departs.

United remain determined to offload Rashford despite Barcelona opting against making his signing permanent. As it stands, the Englishman is poised to return to the club for pre-season training but much like United, his preference would be a parting of ways.

Leao’s name has emerged as a potential target for United, with his time at Milan appearing to be coming to an end. A sale is all but guaranteed before the window closes.

But United are not the only club eyeing him. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be admirers of the Portugal international.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Aston Villa are also pursuing Leao, who would be open to working with Unai Emery.

Fenerbahce have been mentioned as a potential destination for the 27-year-old, though they recently released a statement denying that they have made a bid for him.

Romano has now shared an update on Leao, who previously admitted that United are his dream team in England.

Leao latest

The Italian journalist wrote on X, “Fenerbahçe are set to meet with AC Milan and Rafa Leão representatives to present an official proposal.”

“Fener plan to try buy Leão; Milan owner Cardinale doesn’t open any door to loan moves.”

“Decision up to AC Milan and Rafa soon.”

🚨🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe are set to meet with AC Milan and Rafa Leão representatives to present an official proposal. Fener plan to try buy Leão; Milan owner Cardinale doesn’t open any door to loan moves. Decision up to AC Milan and Rafa soon. 🎥 https://t.co/x6wRhls5KB pic.twitter.com/TFZ5IzJjaT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

Leao made 29 Serie A appearances last season, contributing nine goals and three assists.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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