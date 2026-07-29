Gary Neville slams United’s Danny Welbeck mistake ahead of Chelsea move



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the club’s decision to offload Danny Welbeck many years ago, as the striker closes in on a move to Chelsea.

“Here we go”

Welbeck is on the brink of completing a move to Chelsea after an agreement was struck with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea have moved away from their unsuccessful policy of signing young players in recent windows and are now focusing on experience, as Xabi Alonso looks to start his tenure strongly. In addition to signing Welbeck, they are also closing in on a deal for former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The last time Chelsea paid a transfer fee for a player over the age of 26 was four years ago, when they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Two years have passed since Chelsea last featured an over-30 player in a competitive fixture.

Welbeck, who came through the ranks at United before his exit in 2014, has continued to be a reliable Premier League striker even as he approaches the end of his career.

He bagged an impressive 13 goals during the 2025/26 season, having netted 10 in the campaign before.

United are believed to have considered bringing him back in past windows but needless to say, a transfer never materialised. Earlier on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed his imminent switch to Chelsea, sealing the transfer with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

Welbeck has been given permission to undergo his medical. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville backed the 35-year-old to succeed at Chelsea.

Neville also stressed that United made a mistake by letting Welbeck leave 12 years ago.

Neville’s verdict

The former United captain said, “I said ten years ago that Manchester United should never have sold Danny Welbeck. He’s gone away and done brilliantly well.”

“He’s coming into a little cameo at the end of his career but he’s fantastic player.”

“I worked with him obviously as a team-mate, I worked with him with England as a coach and he was fantastic for England. And he’s been good in the Premier League as well.”

“It’s a good move for Chelsea and it gives them a real option up front.”

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players return to pre-season action on Saturday when they face Atletico Madrid. The game kicks off at 2 pm.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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