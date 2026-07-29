Iliman Ndiaye: Al-Hilal close in on Man United target after taking major step



Al-Hilal have reportedly ramped up their pursuit of Everton winger and Manchester United target Iliman Ndiaye.

Al-Hilal threat

United are keen on attacking reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League in the new season and potentially mount a Premier League title push.

A left-winger in particular is believed to be on United’s agenda, but this appears to be largely dependent on whether or not Marcus Rashford leaves. The England international’s future remains as uncertain as ever after Barcelona opted against making his loan a permanent transfer.

As it stands, Rashford is set to be reintegrated into the United first team when he returns from his break. Both parties would prefer a permanent parting of ways but Michael Carrick is said to be open to working with him.

United have been tipped to swoop in for Ndiaye if Rashford leaves. A tricky showman, Ndiaye has proved himself in the Premier League since his arrival from France. He scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 games last season.

However, the Red Devils’ pursuit of the player is under serious threat from Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League outfit recently opened talks to sign him, as they look forward to adding another prolific attacker to their ranks after Crysencio Summerville.

As they demonstrated with Summerville, Al-Hilal possess the financial muscle to absorb whatever fee Everton demand for Ndiaye.

Now, it has emerged that Al-Hilal have agreed personal terms with the United target.

Ndiaye update

Football Insider journalist Peter O’Rourke claims, “Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has agreed to personal terms with Al Hilal with the player keen on making the move to the Saudi Pro League.”

“Up to Al Hilal now to agree a fee with Everton for the Senegalese star.”

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has agreed to personal terms with Al Hilal with the player keen on making the move to the Saudi Pro League. Up to Al Hilal now to agree a fee with Everton for the Senegalese star. #EFC #AlHilal pic.twitter.com/RhVlLwdmgn — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 29, 2026

The 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, so the Toffees are under no pressure to sell.

Meanwhile, United are next in pre-season action on Saturday when they face Atletico Madrid.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅Reported by a journalist with an OK Manchester United track record.

⚠️Independently backed up by two other reliable outlets.

✅The player fits United’s tactical and financial profile.

✅No official bid has yet been reported.

⚠️Selling club sources are denying negotiations.

TPP view

We believe Manchester United’s interest is genuine, but reports of an agreement on personal terms requires further corroboration

Featured image Alex Burstow via Getty Images

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