Tyler Adams has already explained why he should be Man United’s next midfield signing



Manchester United were hoping to pull off a successful midfield rebuild this summer.

The Casemiro exit, coupled with the realisation that Manuel Ugarte was never going to replace the Samba star, meant INEOS had to rethink their engine room.

It has not been smooth sailing rebuilding the centre of the park, with top targets like Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson unfortunately being snapped up by rivals.

Amidst those setbacks, however, INEOS have found a way to turn things around.

The signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have been well received. Most United fans are raving about how Michael Carrick has assembled a midfield that will look to dominate possession and dictate the tempo.

Like Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, the pair thrive with the ball at their feet and have an eye for line-breaking passes.

Yet, as good as United will now be technically, concern remains over the defensive side of the midfield.

Some fans are quick to point out that United now need to sign a defensive-minded midfielder unafraid of doing the dirty work.

Adams has already vouched for himself as Man United’s third midfield signing

There are already some fine options under consideration. Still, listening to what Tyler Adams has to say about what he brings to the table, he might be the six needed for high-stakes Premier League and Champions League games.

“My role in football is not always the prettiest! It’s not like Antoine Semenyo scoring goals, dribbling, doing his thing. But I’m a guy that wants to win, a competitor,” Adams told AFCB some time back.

“My role might not grab headlines, but if I play it right, it could potentially be invaluable for the team.

“I’m selfless, I want to do the work that makes the others look as good as they can. And I enjoy doing it.”

Scrutinising reports linking United with a move for Tyler Adams, one thing stands out: United’s data team clearly rate him, with the stats suggesting he offers exactly what they need from a midfield destroyer.

So, in the end, United already know what the 27-year-old brings to the table.

While Tielemans’ experience and Santos’ technical ability could, in different ways, get the best out of Mainoo, Adams may be the one who truly unlocks the United number 37.

Set to be for Mainoo what he was for Alex Scott

Adams gave Alex Scott, one of the most coveted Premier League midfielders, the platform to perform, and he could do the same for Mainoo.

Adams’ presence in the midfield should provide the structure, balance, and recovery work that gives Mainoo even more freedom to express himself offensively and perform at a higher level.

So, in the end, despite missing out on the players initially considered top targets, United could still assemble a formidable engine room simply by landing the right profiles.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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