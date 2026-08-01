Man United handed Mika Godts opening as PSG close in on deal



As Paris Saint-Germain inch closer towards wrapping up a deal for Ajax star Mika Godts, Manchester United have reportedly been offered a chance to hijack the deal.

Godts interest

It’s no secret that United are eager to sign an attacker this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title charge.

United in particular are thought to be eyeing a left-winger and a striker, although these signings are dependent on the exits of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee respectively. Both players are facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford for completely different reasons.

Rashford was banished and subsequently went out on loan to Barcelona last season after falling out with Ruben Amorim. Michael Carrick is believed to be open to working with Rashford but a permanent parting of ways remains the preferred outcome by all concerned parties.

Zirkzee on the other hand, is desperate for regular playing time, which is far from guaranteed at United. Juventus are said to be working on a deal for the Dutchman.

United have been credited with an interest in the versatile Godts, who enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 season with Ajax, managing an impressive 32 goal contributions and drawing the attention of some of Europe’s heavyweights.

But it appears PSG are now the frontrunners to secure Godts’ signature.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday, “EXCLUSIVE: Paris Saint-Germain open talks to sign Mika Godts from Ajax as new winger.”

“Talented Belgian winger seen as option in addition to Maghnes Akliouche (almost done). Ajax wanted to keep Godts but now aware of PSG in initial talks for the 21 year old talent.”

🚨🔴🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Paris Saint-Germain open talks to sign Mika Godts from Ajax as new winger. Talented Belgian winger seen as option in addition to Maghnes Akliouche (almost done). Ajax wanted to keep Godts but now aware of PSG in initial talks for the 21 year old talent. pic.twitter.com/fuiOVkrmc8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2026

This has now been corroborated by TEAMtalk, who further note that United are among the English clubs that have been offered the chance to hijack PSG’s deal for Godts.

Opening

TEAMtalk claim, “Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of Ajax star Mika Godts, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all being informed of the Ligue 1 champions’ growing interest in the Belgian winger, sources have confirmed.”

“Godts is understood to be open to the prospect of moving to the French capital, despite knowing he would face fierce competition for minutes among arguably the strongest collection of attacking talent in world football.”

“With PSG’s interest becoming increasingly serious, intermediaries have updated the player’s other leading suitors.”

United have done their homework on Godts, staying updated on his situation and engaging with his representatives. The Belgian’s versatility makes him exactly the kind of attacker United are looking for.

While Ajax don’t want to lose the 21-year-old, they face an uphill battle to keep him. The Eredivisie outfit have slapped a €60m (£51m) price tag on the player.

PSG remain optimistic that they will win the race for Godts, with the likes of United keeping a watching brief.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7.5/10

Why?

✅Bailey’s assessment of PSG as the probable destination is backed up by Tier 1 reporters

✅Man United’s interest in Godts has previously been reported, so this too is probably accurate

✅He’s probably also right that United are prioritising strengthening the attacking department.

⚠️The report may have overstated United’s interest, which may be minimal or even non-existent.

TPP view

We believe that Manchester United may have considered Godts, but he will likely join PSG instead

Featured image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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