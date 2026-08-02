Lewis Hall transfer race: Man United overcome Chelsea hurdle



Manchester United may be inching closer to landing their dream left-back if the latest reports are to be believed.

Even though Luke Shaw started all Premier League games last season, INEOS are right to be wary given his poor injury record.

This explains why the Red Devils are keen to bring in a long-term successor for the Englishman. Many had thought academy graduate Harry Amass could play that role and save the club millions in transfer fees.

But United’s co-owners do not share the same sentiments, and are open to the wonderkid’s permanent departure this summer.

Lewis Hall would be the perfect successor to Luke Shaw

The 20-time English league champions consider Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as the perfect recruit, with the 21-year-old open to the idea of joining the Old Trafford side.

The Magpies will not make things easy for United, while Chelsea’s entry into the race has further complicated matters.

However, one obstacle has been cleared as per journalist Simon Phillips. He explained that new Blues boss Xabi Alonso tried his best to persuade the England international to return to Stamford Bridge.

But the left-back turned down the proposal, and as things stand, the player seems more keen to join Michael Carrick‘s side, who can also offer him Champions League football.

Chelsea exit Lewis Hall race

“Alonso did try for Lewis Hall but he’s never been keen on joining Chelsea. There’s only so much convincing you can do.

“I don’t know whether he will end up at United, but it does look like that will be the case.”

Newcastle will demand a premium to let the Slough-born ace join a domestic rival. Incoming manager Matthias Jaissle might have the final say on this matter.

United in pole position, if they can afford the deal

As for United, they are planning to touch base with the St. James’ Park outfit very soon in order to discuss the terms of a possible deal.

It still looks a difficult deal to pull off financially, but should player sales occur, United might just have the ammunition to land their dream target.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a credible record when it comes to Chelsea news

Multiple outlets have reported on United’s interest in the left-back

Tactically, the player is the perfect fit for Carrick’s plans

Newcastle will demand a premium fee, which will pose a major problem for INEOS

TPP view

We believe Man United are inching closer to a sensational deal for Lewis Hall. Chelsea were never in the race, but convincing Newcastle will be the hard part.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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